The coming of age of sustainability disclosure: How do rules differ between the US and the EU?

By Addisu Lashitew
Brookings Institution
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnvironmental, social, and governance (ESG) investments—financial assets that fulfill certain minimum social and environmental criteria—are expected to reach $50 trillion in assets by 2025. While this implies a significant reallocation of capital toward sustainable activities, the extent to which ESG investments advance climate transition is unclear because of lack of standardization...

