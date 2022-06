A rare benefit of the pandemic was that it appeared to increase disabled people’s participation in cultural events.Does that sound counter-intuitive? The Audience Agency, a charity, has the answer for why: it was a result of the digital content boom triggered by Covid. This made a big difference to disabled people, who had previously been markedly under represented in the audiences at events. The problem, of course, is that such content is now less available, and investment in it has ebbed away because venues have, obviously, reopened. So, are we back to square one? I’m afraid that it may be...

