Case of Monkeypox Confirmed in Georgia

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. -- A couple was found dead inside their home in Mount Vernon on Sunday morning, and we're told their three young daughters were in the house at the time.The children were not injured.As CBS2's Astrid Martinez reports, the couple lived in the house for more than four years, and the mayor of Mount Vernon say police believe this was a murder-suicide.Hearts are weeping in the quiet Mount Vernon community."It's sad. Once I found out that it was a couple and both of them are dead and the three kids involved, that's really sad," neighbor Eddie Jones said.Early...
Comments / 0