Georgia State

Case of Monkeypox Confirmed in Georgia

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (AP) — Georgia health officials said Monday that the first case of monkeypox has been confirmed in the state. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed that a suspected case found last week is monkeypox....

www.usnews.com

CBS News

Connecticut woman dies after being infected with tickborne Powassan virus

A Connecticut woman has died after becoming infected with the tickborne Powassan virus, state health officials announced this week. The state Department of Public Health reported that the woman, who was in her 90s, lived New London County and became sick in early May. She died May 17. She is the second person in Connecticut to test positive for the virus this year and the first to die.
CONNECTICUT STATE
US News and World Report

Oregon Hospital COO Ousted After Criminal History Found

COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) — A recently hired Oregon hospital chief operations officer no longer holds the job after hospital officials say they learned he had been convicted and sentenced to five years in prison on charges of wire fraud and false representation of a Social Security number. Larry...
COOS BAY, OR
US News and World Report

Man Dealing Meth Out of Motorhome Sentenced to 27 Years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Minnesota man accused of dealing drugs out of a motorhome has been sentenced to 27 years in prison, according to federal authorities in South Dakota. A federal indictment accuses Frank Stewart, 62, of participating in a drug ring that distributed massive amounts of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
WebMD

Cheese Sold in 9 States Recalled Over Listeria Concerns

June 6, 2022 -- Cheeses sold in supermarkets in nine states are being recalled because of potential contamination from listeria. Fareway, Price Chopper, and Super Saver are among stores receiving the cheese made by Paris Brothers of Kansas City, Mo., according to a company statement posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website.
KANSAS CITY, MO
US News and World Report

Vermont Says Threatened Orchid Not Seen Since 1902 Found

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A federally threatened species of orchid that hasn’t been confirmed in Vermont since 1902 has been found, the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife said. Department botanists confirmed that a population of small whorled pogonia has been documented on Winooski Valley Park District conservation...
VERMONT STATE
US News and World Report

Minnesota Meteorologist Takes Home $75K on 'Jeopardy!'

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota meteorologist has won more than $75,000 over three days on “Jeopardy!”. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported that Eric Ahasic took home his biggest haul on Wednesday with $35,600 to bring his total winnings to $75,600. He earned $5,000 in Wednesday’s...
MINNESOTA STATE
US News and World Report

Police: Cooking Oil Heist Leads to Highway Chase; 2 Arrested

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (AP) — Two men from New York led Connecticut police Thursday on a more than 50-mile (80-kilometer) chase along Interstate 95 in a rental truck loaded with stolen cooking oil, hitting another car and injuring a woman along the way, police said. The episode began around...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
US News and World Report

Lobbying Spending Topped $11 Million During Kentucky Session

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Lobbying groups spent more than $11 million to try to influence legislation during this year's General Assembly session in Kentucky, according to reports from the Legislative Ethics Branch Commission. The total beats a record set in 2018, when $10.67 million was spent to influence legislators...
KENTUCKY STATE
US News and World Report

Vermont Man Dies in Northern New Hampshire Crash

STEWARTSTOWN, N.H. (AP) — A Vermont man died after the car he was driving drifted off a New Hampshire road, struck and embankment and crashed into some trees, state police said. The car was found on its side Wednesday afternoon on Route 3 in Stewartstown. Levi Brooks, 24, of...
VERMONT STATE
US News and World Report

GOP Attorney Appointed to Elections Commission, Again

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican attorney appointed to the Wisconsin Elections Commission to fill a key vacancy Wednesday won praise both from a Democratic member of the panel and the GOP-hired investigator looking into the 2020 election. Don Millis, who previously served on the elections commission and one...
WISCONSIN STATE
US News and World Report

Multiple Fatalities Reported in 11-Vehicle Crash in Arkansas

MIDWAY, Ark. (AP) — Multiple people were killed in fiery collisions Wednesday that involved eight tractor-trailer rigs and at least three other vehicles on heavily-traveled Interstate 30 in southwestern Arkansas, officials said. The Arkansas Department of Transportation said the crashes happened just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the eastbound...
MIDWAY, AR
US News and World Report

2 Historic Sites in Natchez Getting State-Funded Upgrades

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — The state of Mississippi is paying $8 million for improvements at two historic sites in the southwestern part of the state — the Grand Village of the Natchez Indians and Historic Jefferson College. The Mississippi Department of Archives and History and local officials announced...
NATCHEZ, MS
US News and World Report

Man Hospitalized in SW Idaho After Police Chase, Shooting

MERIDIAN, Idaho (AP) — A man involved in two shootings with law enforcement agencies and who stole two vehicles fleeing from police was shot and taken into custody, authorities said Thursday. The Meridian and Boise police departments said the first shooting incident involved the Idaho Department of Correction in...
MERIDIAN, ID
US News and World Report

Former Probation Officer Sentenced in Embezzlement Case

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — A former Mississippi Department of Corrections probation officer has started serving a six-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to four counts of embezzlement for taking more than $4,000 from people who were trying to pay court-ordered fines and fees. Dendrick Hurd, 28, pleaded guilty April...
HATTIESBURG, MS
US News and World Report

Idaho Stepmom Gets Life Sentence for Killing 9-Year-Old Boy

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A 29-year-old southwestern Idaho woman convicted of torturing and killing her 9-year-old stepson has been sentenced to life in prison without parole. Monique Osuna received the sentence Thursday in Fourth District Court. KTVB-TV reports that Osuna previously pleaded guilty to murdering Emrik Osuna in a...
BOISE, ID
US News and World Report

Man Arrested for Firing at Police With Pregnant Wife in Car

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police have arrested a man for allegedly firing nearly a dozen shots at officers during a Twin Cities car chase with his pregnant wife in the passenger seat. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Tuesday that the incident began around 8:20 p.m. Sunday when...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS New York

Couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. -- A couple was found dead inside their home in Mount Vernon on Sunday morning, and we're told their three young daughters were in the house at the time.The children were not injured.As CBS2's Astrid Martinez reports, the couple lived in the house for more than four years, and the mayor of Mount Vernon say police believe this was a murder-suicide.Hearts are weeping in the quiet Mount Vernon community."It's sad. Once I found out that it was a couple and both of them are dead and the three kids involved, that's really sad," neighbor Eddie Jones said.Early...
MOUNT VERNON, NY

