North Platte's Cedar Room named 'Best Steakhouse in the U.S.' by travel magazine

BERTRAND — Numerous fundraisers have been organized to help support a Bertrand family after two of their children were involved in a car accident. On May 25, Carson Hansen, 15, and Lilly Hansen, 6, were on their way to vacation Bible school near Smithfield when they were involved in a car-semitrailer crash near the intersection of Highway 23 and Road 434, one mile east of Smithfield. Both were transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.

BERTRAND, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO