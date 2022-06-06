ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panhandle Post

North Platte's Cedar Room named 'Best Steakhouse in the U.S.' by travel magazine

Panhandle Post
Panhandle Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Cedar Room in North Platte's historic Canteen District has been named the "Best Steakhouse in...

panhandlepost.com

Kearney Hub

Fundraisers scheduled to help Bertrand family after car-semi crash

BERTRAND — Numerous fundraisers have been organized to help support a Bertrand family after two of their children were involved in a car accident. On May 25, Carson Hansen, 15, and Lilly Hansen, 6, were on their way to vacation Bible school near Smithfield when they were involved in a car-semitrailer crash near the intersection of Highway 23 and Road 434, one mile east of Smithfield. Both were transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
BERTRAND, NE
knopnews2.com

Miss Nebraska competition provides endless opportunities

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -For decades, the Miss American organization has taught young ladies life skills and provided scholarship opportunities. Since 1937, the Miss Nebraska Scholarship program has invested in participants’ personal and professional goals. The organization presents a platform for young women to express their opinions, develop their talents and demonstrate leadership skills.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Panhandle Post

Nebraska's largest feedlot gets county’s OK despite worries

LINCOLN — The state’s largest feedlot project is moving forward following an emotional, marathon public meeting in southwest Nebraska’s Dundy County. But the 100,000-head Blackshirt Feeders feedlot project will have to comply with at least 10 conditions, tied to concerns about odor, dust and runoff of manure, under the conditional use permit given 3-0 approval Monday by the Dundy County Board.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kearney Hub

Storm Chasers Log: That was too close

ELM CREEK — So I think karma might be paying me back for always going out on a chase and hoping to see a tornado. It’s a different feeling when that red polygon is dropped right over your house. Monday, the storms would literally walk right up to...
ELM CREEK, NE
gothenburgleader.com

Village of Brady Receives Dividend Check

Arnold Insurance presented $6,108 to the Village of Brady this past week. EMC issued approximately 23.5% for the past year on their Municipality Safety Program in the form of a check back to the communities it insures. Factors such as the size of the city’s premiums, worker’s compensation, compensation modification and claims history can all dictate how much money is paid back to each of the cities participating in the insurance pool.
BRADY, NE
Kearney Hub

Hail shreds parts of Buffalo, Sherman counties Tuesday

KEARNEY — Siding, roofs, windows and windshields took a beating Tuesday night in northern Buffalo County as golf ball- to baseball-sized hail pummeled the area. “It came down so fast and so hard. It got black, and shazam!” said Kellie Crowell, Ravenna city clerk/treasurer. The storm initially developed...
KSNB Local4

Young woman killed in McCook after hitting NPPD truck

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A McCook woman died as a result of her injuries on Wednesday morning after her vehicle struck the back of a parked and unoccupied Nebraska Public Power District truck. The truck was a 2006 Freightliner parked on the eastbound side of the roadway, with emergency equipment activated, performing maintenance work on electrical infrastructure.
MCCOOK, NE
iheart.com

Some Nebraska counties see $5 a gallon gas

(Nebraska) -- Five dollar a gallon gas hits parts of Nebraska. According to Triple-A, three Nebraska counties, Wheeler, Hitchcock and Thurston, now have average gas prices at five dollars a gallon for regular unleaded. A handful of other counties are not far behind with averages around $4.95 a gallon. The...
NEBRASKA STATE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Arthur, Banner, Box Butte, Chase, Cherry, Cheyenne, Dawes by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 13:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Arthur; Banner; Box Butte; Chase; Cherry; Cheyenne; Dawes; Deuel; Frontier; Garden; Grant; Hayes; Hooker; Keith; Kimball; Lincoln; Logan; McPherson; Morrill; Perkins; Scotts Bluff; Sheridan; Sioux; Thomas SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 321 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARTHUR BANNER BOX BUTTE CHASE CHERRY CHEYENNE DAWES DEUEL FRONTIER GARDEN GRANT HAYES HOOKER KEITH KIMBALL LINCOLN LOGAN MCPHERSON MORRILL PERKINS SCOTTS BLUFF SHERIDAN SIOUX THOMAS
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

No injuries reported in Thursday evening house fire in Kearney

KEARNEY - The cause of a structure fire Wednesday evening in Kearney is under investigation. At 5:48 p.m. the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire at 2620 Ave. L. The fire was reported in an upstairs bedroom of the two story house. All of the occupants of the...
KEARNEY, NE
Panhandle Post

Todd and Julie Chrisley found guilty on federal charges

ATLANTA (AP) — Todd and Julie Chrisley, stars of the reality television show “Chrisley Knows Best,” have been found guilty in Atlanta on federal charges including bank fraud and tax evasion. The Chrisleys were initially indicted in August 2019, and the trial began three weeks ago. The...
ATLANTA, NE
Panhandle Post

McCook woman killed in crash with NPPD truck

McCOOK, Neb.-A McCook woman has died after her vehicle collided with a truck. McCook police said at around 8:59 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to an injury accident in the 800 block of W. Q St. Officers arrived and learned that a 2004 Chevy Impala, driven by Ketra Vlasin, 26,...
MCCOOK, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney man accused of raping minors

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney teenager is charged with two counts of First Degree Sexual Assault after two 15-year-old girls accused him of rape. Hunter Pokorney, 19, is also charged with felony Enticement by Electronic Device. Details of the crimes are sealed, but the charges against Pokorney indicate that...
KEARNEY, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

