ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Netflix's new Resident Evil trailer goes all-in on action, zombies, and a giant spider

By Andy Chalk
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 2 days ago

Netflix has released a new trailer for its upcoming Resident Evil series, giving fans and followers a slightly closer look at the game-inspired tale of science and zombies that's coming to small screens in July.

I'm not a Resident Evil "guy" but I do know a thing or two about zombies, and coming at it from that angle I can't say I'm super impressed with this trailer. Not that there's anything wrong with it, really, but it says nothing more about the show than the teaser (as opposed to the full trailer, which this is) released in May, and to my eye it all comes across as extremely generic.

  • Science: Out of hand!
  • Trouble: Keep it hidden!
  • Zombies: It's always zombies!
  • The Future: Well, this sucks

That's fine as far as it goes, but does it go far enough? Name recognition is obviously going to be a big factor for Resident Evil fans, but as Imogen said last month, it may not be what they're expecting —although there is definitely more of a focus on action in this video. Is that a good thing? The giant-ass spider is cool (unless you have a thing about giant-ass spiders, I suppose) but speaking just for myself, what's really going to get me interested is more of Lance Reddick as doting father/creepy mad scientist Albert Wesker. That may just be me, though.

(Now, if you want a master class in mixing characters, action, and ironically mismatched music in a zombie movie trailer, you're not going to do better than Army of the Dead —also on Netflix. Obviously there are significant budgetary differences here, but still. This is how it's done.)

Resident Evil debuts on Netflix on July 14.

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

‘Resident Evil’: Netflix’s New Trailer Looks Dope As Hell

When Netflix first announced that it was moving ahead with a live-action Resident Evil series, there was a good deal of skepticism. Though the Milla Jovovich movies certainly have a fan base, Resident Evil has long been one of those franchises that seemed destined to be better in video game form. Well, put aside those doubts. The official trailer for Resident Evil has arrived as part of Geeked Week, and frankly? It looks cool as hell.
VIDEO GAMES
E! News

The New Resident Evil Trailer Is the Stuff of Nightmares

Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. The Umbrella Corporation is out for blood. The new trailer for Netflix's Resident Evil dropped June 6 and it promises plenty of zombies, drama and horrifying monsters. And we mean very horrifying. "They said the world would end in 2036," a...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Imperfects Trailer Released by Netflix

"If we're not human, what are we?" asks the official teaser trailer for The Imperfects, a new monster sci-fi original series coming to Netflix. On Monday, the Stranger Things streamer revealed the first look at the Coming of Rage story from showrunner Dennis Heaton (Netflix's The Order) and the creative minds behind Fargo and Van Helsing. Released as part of Day 1 of Netflix's Geeked Week 2022, The Imperfects teaser trailer follows first looks at Manifest Season 4, Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, Mike Flanagan's The Midnight Club, and a new look at Resident Evil.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Reddick
ComicBook

Big Xbox 2022 Exclusive Confirmed for PS4 and PS5

During today's State of Play presentation, one of the biggest Xbox exclusives of 2022 was announced for PlayStation platforms. Tunic released exclusively on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S back in March, but the game has now been announced for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Tunic is set to drop on September 27th, giving a new audience a chance to experience what the game has to offer. The title was announced alongside a new trailer, though it seems that fans should not expect to see anything new beyond what was offered in the Xbox version.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spiders#Zombies#Ar
Polygon

Netflix’s Cyberpunk: Edgerunners trailer shows Night City in a whole new way

Netflix unveiled a new trailer for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the upcoming anime series from studio Trigger (Kill la Kill, Promare), on Wednesday during the streamer’s ongoing Netflix Geeked Week event. The series will premiere on Netflix in September 2022. Based on CD Projekt Red’s 2020 action role-playing game Cyberpunk 2077,...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Army
GeekyGadgets

Netflix Cyberpunk Edgerunners aime unveiled

Netflix has released its first trailer for its upcoming new aime TV series Cyberpunk Edgerunners. Created in conjunction with CD PROJEKT RED and Studio Trigger tells a new stand-alone story about a street kid trying to survive in Night City. A technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he stays alive by becoming an edgerunner — a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Resident Evil 4 remake confirmed in first trailer

Resident Evil 4 has been remade for PlayStation, Xbox and Windows, 17 years on from the classic video game's release, and we have the first trailer. Set to hit shelves on March 24 next year, the official PS blog teases "state-of-the-art quality [...] while preserving the essence of the original".
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

The Roster for 'Street Fighter 6' Was Reportedly Leaked — C Capcom Addressed It Directly

A new era of Street Fighter is upon us with the upcoming release of Street Fighter 6. The long-running, time-honored fighting game series arrives on next-gen consoles for the first time. Classic fighters and new characters are expected to make appearances in the game, and new gameplay mechanics are poised to make Street Fighter 6 a stand-out title. Fans are undoubtedly looking forward to seeing which characters across the franchise will show up. But many of them may have already been revealed.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy