Housing advocates are trying to make sure around 80 emergency housing vouchers get used before they expire next year, and they’re asking for help from local landlords. Colorado Springs originally received 101 of these vouchers, intended to lift families out of homelessness, as part of the federal House America initiative using American Rescue Plan Act resources, according to Beth Roalstad, executive director of Homeward Pikes Peak, a nonprofit focused on ending homelessness.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO