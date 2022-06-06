POLICE LOG for June 1: Train Gates Stuck Down On Woburn St.; Vape Found On Carter Lane; Driver Issued Summons
By Robert Hayes
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Wednesday, June 1, 2022:. Police notified Keolis of train crossing gates stuck down on Woburn Street. Keolis and MBTA Police responded. (2:30pm) A female caller reported finding a vape...
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Sunday, June 5, 2022:. A caller reported 2 deceased baby raccoons in the roadway at Marcia Road and Carolyn Road. (8:28am) Fire Department responded to air conditioner fire on Marion Street. (2:32pm) Police assisted with a motor...
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Friday, June 4, 2022:. Police noted new, fresh, still wet graffiti in the area of the old Rite Aid. Police checked Benji Way, but could not locate anyone. (1:05am) Esteban Chavez (25, Lynn) was issued a summons...
City Marshal Mark Murray reports that the Chain Bridge is closed to traffic in both directions until further notice due to ongoing incident response in the area. Chain Bridge is expected to be closed to traffic until midnight at least. Motorists are asked to seek an alternate route until further notice.
SANDWICH – The Sandwich Police Department reports they are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash involving a 10 wheel Dump Truck and a Kia Soul. Police report they responded to Route 130 at Heritage Plaza for the crash involving a 10 wheel Dump Truck and a Kia Soul at approximately 9:48 AM. The preliminary investigation revealed that the Kia Soul was pulling out of Heritage Plaza when it collided with the dump truck. Upon arrival of police and fire personnel, it was learned that the operator of the white 2016 Kia Soul, a 66-year-old Sandwich woman sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. Barnstable County CIO, Mass State Police Truck Team, and the Sandwich Police Department crash reconstructionist responded and processed the scene. Route 130 between Cotuit Road and Quaker Meeting House Road was closed during the investigation, but has been reopened at this time.
NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — A 6-year-old boy is currently missing, and another person is dead following an incident on the Merrimack River, Thursday. “A mother and father and their four children, were believed to be fishing on Deer Island in Newburyport when two children allegedly entered the Merrimack River,” according to Newburyport police and fire officials. Officials say the incident happened shortly after 7 p.m.
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are the new legal notices related to Wilmington, published during the week of Sunday, June 5, 2022:. (NOTE: The above public notices are from MassPublicNotices.org.) Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily...
WILMINGTON, MA — The Town of Wilmington is seeking a Fire Prevention Senior Clerk. The job listing is below and can be found HERE. Location: Public Safety Building, 1 Adelaide Street. Application Deadline: Open Until Filled. Definition. The Fire Prevention Senior Clerk position is responsible for providing higher level...
YARMOUTH – On Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at approximately 7:40 PM, the Yarmouth Police Department received a report of a hit and run crash. The reporting party stated he observed a white truck strike another vehicle and continued traveling on Highbank Road. The caller was able to provide responding officers with a picture of the truck and the license plate number.
BILLERICA, MA — The Middlesex Canal Association will exhibit a pair of live oxen on Saturday, June 18, 2022, from noon to 4pm, at 2 Old El Street in Billerica. Oxen were used to tow 300 ton timber rafts from the Merrimack River to Boston. This free exhibition is...
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Memorial Library is holding its Annual Yard Sale this Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 8am to 2pm. 41 locations are participating in this year’s sale! The list and map of yard sale locations can be found below. A Google Map is also located online HERE. Paper maps are available at the library, Town Hall, and the Market Basket courtesy counter.
BILLERICA -- A road rage incident that ended at Billerica Memorial High School put the school on a "soft lockdown" Tuesday morning. Police resolved the situation and classes have since resumed as normal. At 8:30 a.m., police responded to a road rage call that started on Boston Road and ended in the school's upper student parking lot. It involved a man and a high school student's car, according to a letter from Principal Tom Murphy. Police said a student who was late for class passed another car and that driver got upset. The driver followed the student into the parking lot and yelled at them. There was initially a report of a gun, which is why police requested a soft lockdown, Murphy said. It was determined that no one had a gun. There was no threat to students or staff. No one was injured or arrested. The lockdown was called off shortly before 9 a.m.
A local teen has been charged after crashing into a Massachusetts State Police cruiser on Tuesday morning. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at 5:15 a.m. a 2014 Ford Explorer State Police cruiser was stopped on Route 24 South in Fall River, responding to a minor crash. While...
NAHANT, Mass. — A 22-year-old woman is dead after she was pulled from a pool at the Cary Street Club in Nahant, Massachusetts, according to authorities. Nahant police Chief Timothy Furlong and Nahant fire Chief Austin Antrim said they received a 911 call about an unresponsive woman in a pool at the club at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
MARION – At a virtual hearing June 9, the select board ordered a Marion dog to be humanely euthanized after the animal severely injured another canine last month, four years after killing a dog in a separate incident. Stella, a 130-pound female mastiff owned by Jennifer and David MacDonald,...
The Plainville Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing teen. Keegan Jones, who is 17 years old, was last seen June 7th leaving King Philip Regional High School around 5:15 – 5:20 p.m. He drives a red 2017 Toyota Corolla, MA Reg. LG3175.
Below is a press release from the Wilmington Fourth of July Committee:. WILMINGTON, MA — Where were you on July 4, 1981? Many were celebrating our nation’s independence in Wilmington at the first annual “Fun on the Fourth” festivities. This year, residents will have the opportunity to join the 40th annual celebration in Wilmington from June 30, 2022 through July 3, 2022 on the Town Common. What started as a core group of 7 committee members, a few civic groups and a fireworks display, has grown to Greater Boston’s premier 4th of July Celebration. The Town boasts a building (The Fourth of July Headquarters) dedicated to the Celebration and acts as the focal point for the four-day community event.
DENNIS – Dennis Firefighters have announced that Retired Assistant Fire Chief John Donlan has passed away at the age of 65. No cause of death was listed. Visiting hours will be on Friday June 17th from 3 PM to 7 PM at the Doane Beal & Ames 729 Route 134 in South Dennis. A funeral service will be held on Saturday June 18th at 1 PM at Brewster Baptist Church 1848 Main Street in Brewster.
10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. We are on a mission to get all “eaters” cooking, tasting and thinking about healthy ingredients! Students will learn about different foods and then prepare dishes armed with their new knowledge. Each day take home the main ingredient, or a sample of the finished dish, and the recipe to replicate at home!
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Friday, June 10, 2022:. The Wilmington Memorial Library (175 Middlesex Avenue) is holding a meeting of its Needleworkers Group at 10am. Learn more HERE. The Wilmington Senior Center (15 School Street) is holding Zumba at 9am; Sewing...
At 1:09 a.m., Tuesday, June 7, a Rhode Island State Trooper was injured when his cruiser was rear-ended along Interstate 95 in Warwick. State Troopers from the Lincoln Woods and Wickford Barracks, as well as members of the Warwick Fire Department, responded to a motor vehicle crash on Route 95 South, at Route 37, in the city of Warwick.
