Below is a press release from the Wilmington Fourth of July Committee:. WILMINGTON, MA — Where were you on July 4, 1981? Many were celebrating our nation’s independence in Wilmington at the first annual “Fun on the Fourth” festivities. This year, residents will have the opportunity to join the 40th annual celebration in Wilmington from June 30, 2022 through July 3, 2022 on the Town Common. What started as a core group of 7 committee members, a few civic groups and a fireworks display, has grown to Greater Boston’s premier 4th of July Celebration. The Town boasts a building (The Fourth of July Headquarters) dedicated to the Celebration and acts as the focal point for the four-day community event.

WILMINGTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO