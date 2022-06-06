Vandalism of Samantha leads to foot chase

SALEM — Police arrested a homeless man in connection with vandalism of the Bewitched statue downtown on Monday. Police were called out to the intersection of Essex and Washington streets late Monday afternoon after a...
NEWBURYPORT — A mother is dead and her 6-year-old son missing after an accident Thursday about 7 p.m. while a family of six was fishing on Deer Island, according to local authorities. The search for the boy in the Merrimack River began immediately and continued well into the night...
DEDHAM, Mass. — A Mansfield woman has been indicted on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of an off-duty Boston police officer who was found unresponsive in a snowbank in Canton back in January, officials said. Karen Read, 42, was also indicted on charges of motor vehicle...
NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — A 6-year-old boy is currently missing, and another person is dead following an incident on the Merrimack River, Thursday. “A mother and father and their four children, were believed to be fishing on Deer Island in Newburyport when two children allegedly entered the Merrimack River,” according to Newburyport police and fire officials. Officials say the incident happened shortly after 7 p.m.
METHUEN — Chief Scott J. McNamara reports that the Methuen Police Department arrested a reckless dirt bike operator last night on numerous motor vehicle charges. At approximately 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Methuen Police Officer Griffin Waller was conducting patrol as a marked traffic unit when he observed approximately five motorcycles and dirt bikes heading southbound on Broadway. The operators of these bikes were observed to be allegedly violating numerous traffic laws and not wearing helmets.
NEWBURYPORT — A mother is dead and her 6-year-old son missing after an accident Thursday about 7 p.m. while a family of six was fishing on Deer Island, according to local authorities. The search for the boy in the Merrimack River began immediately and continued well into the night...
A girl was assaulted by a 45-year-old man inside a Starbucks in Swampscott, Massachusetts, this week, police said. The girl told police her assaulter had walked up behind her, grabbed her behind, moved it up and down and rubbed her lower back on Monday, Swampscott police said. She was shaken...
BOSTON — Authorities have identified a man who died in a construction accident in Boston’s Seaport on Thursday morning. Emergency crews responded to a report of an accident involving a truck carrying granite curbing in the area of 65 Northern Avenue around 6:30 a.m., according to the Boston Police Department.
SALISBURY — A lot has changed changed since 1987, including the fall of the Soviet Union, the advent of the internet, the rise and fall of hair metal bands, and the Red Sox winning four World Series. But in the eyes of the law, everything remains the same, as far as former Methuen resident Steven Vineyard is concerned.
A pickup truck and a car collided head-on in Wenham, Massachusetts, Wednesday, sending all three people inside to the hospital. The two occupants of the car had to be flown to Boston to be treated; the car's driver had to be cut from the wreckage, Wenham police said. The crash...
METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Methuen police are turning to the public for help in their search for a missing 14-year-old girl. Priesaes Posadas was last seen on at 35 Elmwood Road on June 4, according to a release issued by the department. She is described as being 5 feet tall,...
ANDOVER -- A Motorcyclist was transported to Lawrence General Hospital after being struck by a car on North Main Street. Andover police spokesman Lt. Eddie Guy said that while the injuries were serious they were not life threatening. The driver of the car was not injured and is cooperating with...
NAHANT, MASS. (WHDH) - The woman who drowned while swimming at a Nahant country club on Tuesday has been identified. Officers responded the Cary Street Club around 3 p.m. and found 22-year-old Elke Noblesse unresponsive, according to a release issued by the Essex County District Attorney’s office. Noblesse was...
A recent head-on collision involving two cars sent multiple people to the hospital, authorities said. Emergency crews responded to the crash in the area of Route 1A by Wenham Lake around 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8, Wenham Police said. Initial investigation revealed a 2006 GMC Sierra traveling southbound crossed...
City Marshal Mark Murray reports that the Chain Bridge is closed to traffic in both directions until further notice due to ongoing incident response in the area. Chain Bridge is expected to be closed to traffic until midnight at least. Motorists are asked to seek an alternate route until further notice.
ARLINGTON, Mass. — Officials in Arlington, Massachusetts, are warning people against feeding wild animals after they had to kill a coyote that had been seen several times near an elementary school in town. Last Friday at about 11 a.m., Arlington police received a report of a coyote in the...
Manchester, NH — On May 31, Manchester Police responded to an assault that was taking place in the area of Chestnut Street and Manchester Street. Officers arrived on the scene to find the victim, a 48-year-old man, who had sustained multiple injuries to various parts of his body. The...
NASHUA, N.H. — A homicide investigation is underway in Nashua, New Hampshire, authorities announced Tuesday. The investigation is centered in the area of Marshall Street, according to Attorney General John M. Formella and Nashua Police Chief Kevin Rourke. The circumstances surrounding this death were not immediately clear. Additional information...
BILLERICA -- A road rage incident that ended at Billerica Memorial High School put the school on a "soft lockdown" Tuesday morning. Police resolved the situation and classes have since resumed as normal. At 8:30 a.m., police responded to a road rage call that started on Boston Road and ended in the school's upper student parking lot. It involved a man and a high school student's car, according to a letter from Principal Tom Murphy. Police said a student who was late for class passed another car and that driver got upset. The driver followed the student into the parking lot and yelled at them. There was initially a report of a gun, which is why police requested a soft lockdown, Murphy said. It was determined that no one had a gun. There was no threat to students or staff. No one was injured or arrested. The lockdown was called off shortly before 9 a.m.
ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Three juveniles are being charged in connection with the fire in Orange that destroyed four buildings on Saturday. According to State Fire Marshal’s Spokesperson Jake Wark, the youths, whose ages range between 12 and 14, were identified Monday in the course of an ongoing investigation by local and state officials. Their names are not being released because of their age.
BROOKLINE, Mass. — A security worker died after falling at The Country Club in Brookline overnight, authorities announced Wednesday. The worker, who is not a club employee, fell about 10 feet “at some point during the night and was discovered this morning,” the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. Their name has not been released.
Comments / 0