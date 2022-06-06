ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, MA

Vandalism of Samantha leads to foot chase

By Dustin Luca
CNHI
 3 days ago

SALEM — Police arrested a homeless man in connection with vandalism of the Bewitched statue downtown on Monday. Police were called out to the intersection of Essex and Washington streets late Monday afternoon after a...

www.cnhi.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNHI

1 dead, boy missing after accident on Deer Island

NEWBURYPORT — A mother is dead and her 6-year-old son missing after an accident Thursday about 7 p.m. while a family of six was fishing on Deer Island, according to local authorities. The search for the boy in the Merrimack River began immediately and continued well into the night...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

UPDATE: One dead, 6-year-old missing following incident on Merrimack River

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — A 6-year-old boy is currently missing, and another person is dead following an incident on the Merrimack River, Thursday. “A mother and father and their four children, were believed to be fishing on Deer Island in Newburyport when two children allegedly entered the Merrimack River,” according to Newburyport police and fire officials. Officials say the incident happened shortly after 7 p.m.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
fallriverreporter.com

“Reckless” Massachusetts dirt bike rider arrested on list of charges after foot pursuit

METHUEN — Chief Scott J. McNamara reports that the Methuen Police Department arrested a reckless dirt bike operator last night on numerous motor vehicle charges. At approximately 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Methuen Police Officer Griffin Waller was conducting patrol as a marked traffic unit when he observed approximately five motorcycles and dirt bikes heading southbound on Broadway. The operators of these bikes were observed to be allegedly violating numerous traffic laws and not wearing helmets.
METHUEN, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salem, MA
City
Washington, MA
City
Essex, MA
Salem, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
CNHI

Man nabbed for necklace theft 35 years later

SALISBURY — A lot has changed changed since 1987, including the fall of the Soviet Union, the advent of the internet, the rise and fall of hair metal bands, and the Red Sox winning four World Series. But in the eyes of the law, everything remains the same, as far as former Methuen resident Steven Vineyard is concerned.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Montgomery
nbcboston.com

3 Injured in Serious Head-on Crash Near Wenham Lake

A pickup truck and a car collided head-on in Wenham, Massachusetts, Wednesday, sending all three people inside to the hospital. The two occupants of the car had to be flown to Boston to be treated; the car's driver had to be cut from the wreckage, Wenham police said. The crash...
WENHAM, MA
Andover Townsman

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Andover crash

ANDOVER -- A Motorcyclist was transported to Lawrence General Hospital after being struck by a car on North Main Street. Andover police spokesman Lt. Eddie Guy said that while the injuries were serious they were not life threatening. The driver of the car was not injured and is cooperating with...
whdh.com

Woman who drowned at Nahant country club identified

NAHANT, MASS. (WHDH) - The woman who drowned while swimming at a Nahant country club on Tuesday has been identified. Officers responded the Cary Street Club around 3 p.m. and found 22-year-old Elke Noblesse unresponsive, according to a release issued by the Essex County District Attorney’s office. Noblesse was...
NAHANT, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Violent Crime#Bewitched
Daily Voice

Driver Flown To Boston Hospital Following Head-On Collision In Wenham

A recent head-on collision involving two cars sent multiple people to the hospital, authorities said. Emergency crews responded to the crash in the area of Route 1A by Wenham Lake around 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8, Wenham Police said. Initial investigation revealed a 2006 GMC Sierra traveling southbound crossed...
newburyportpolice.com

Newburyport Police Announce Closure of Chain Bridge

City Marshal Mark Murray reports that the Chain Bridge is closed to traffic in both directions until further notice due to ongoing incident response in the area. Chain Bridge is expected to be closed to traffic until midnight at least. Motorists are asked to seek an alternate route until further notice.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
mychamplainvalley.com

Suspect allegedly slams victim headfirst into pavement

Manchester, NH — On May 31, Manchester Police responded to an assault that was taking place in the area of Chestnut Street and Manchester Street. Officers arrived on the scene to find the victim, a 48-year-old man, who had sustained multiple injuries to various parts of his body. The...
MANCHESTER, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Boston 25 News WFXT

AG: Homicide investigation underway in Nashua, NH

NASHUA, N.H. — A homicide investigation is underway in Nashua, New Hampshire, authorities announced Tuesday. The investigation is centered in the area of Marshall Street, according to Attorney General John M. Formella and Nashua Police Chief Kevin Rourke. The circumstances surrounding this death were not immediately clear. Additional information...
NASHUA, NH
CBS Boston

Road rage incident puts Billerica Memorial High School temporarily on lockdown

BILLERICA -- A road rage incident that ended at Billerica Memorial High School put the school on a "soft lockdown" Tuesday morning. Police resolved the situation and classes have since resumed as normal. At 8:30 a.m., police responded to a road rage call that started on Boston Road and ended in the school's upper student parking lot. It involved a man and a high school student's car, according to a letter from Principal Tom Murphy. Police said a student who was late for class passed another car and that driver got upset. The driver followed the student into the parking lot and yelled at them. There was initially a report of a gun, which is why police requested a soft lockdown, Murphy said. It was determined that no one had a gun. There was no threat to students or staff. No one was injured or arrested.  The lockdown was called off shortly before 9 a.m. 
informnny.com

3 kids charged with arson in connection to Massachusetts factory fire

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Three juveniles are being charged in connection with the fire in Orange that destroyed four buildings on Saturday. According to State Fire Marshal’s Spokesperson Jake Wark, the youths, whose ages range between 12 and 14, were identified Monday in the course of an ongoing investigation by local and state officials. Their names are not being released because of their age.
ORANGE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy