“But, can you ever really love someone else with all your heart before you fall in love with yourself, your life, first?”. From the Publisher: “For Emma Cantor, life is feeling fresh as she starts her new job in Pittsburgh. When the news of a pandemic arrives and the world is thrown into chaos, she finds herself turning inwards to find what her true passions and needs are. With the globe on pause, Emma revives her love of singing and songwriting, yet when a sudden need to find a romantic partner prevails, she finds herself thrust into a dating world that exposes her self-doubt and insecurities.

