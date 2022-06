(TNS) — Louisiana is receiving $176.7 million for broadband infrastructure projects, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced Tuesday. Nearly 88,500 Louisiana homes and businesses currently lacking access will get connected to the internet at speeds of 25/3 Mbps, the first infrastructure step toward faster internet speeds, with this first release of funding approved under the American Rescue Plan's Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund. The CPF award, which is administered by the Treasury Department, will close the digital divide for approximately 25% of locations lacking high-speed internet access in the state, according to a news release.

