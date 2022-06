A pair of demolitions — one high profile and another much less so — are beginning on the University of Kansas campus. Motorists in recent days have noticed preliminary demolition work underway at Oliver Hall, the vacant dormitory building at 19th Street and Naismith Drive. By the end of the month, they’ll likely notice an even more dramatic sight — a backhoe equipped with a special 100-foot boom that will be used to tear down the nine-story building that has been part of KU’s southern skyline since the mid-1960s.

