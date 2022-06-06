ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Logan County filings June 6, 2022

 3 days ago

The following actions were filed in the District Court of Logan County...

mvskokemedia.com

Muscogee (Creek) Nation Council Representative charged

OKMULGEE, Oklahoma – Mvskoke Media received a tip from a concerned citizen that Joseph Hicks had been charged with a DUI in MCN District Court on March 26. The citizen was concerned that it was MCN National Council Rep. Joseph Hicks. Mvskoke Media was able to locate the case...
OKMULGEE COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Employees Speak Out After Oklahoma County Clerk Plans Mandatory Training To Include Drinking, Gambling

Oklahoma County employees are raising red flags after an elected official told them they’ll have to drink alcohol on a mandatory work trip. Oklahoma County Clerk David Hooten is running for State Treasurer. Two county employees told News 9 they’re sharing their story now, just 19 days out from the election. They hope he is never put in a position of power again.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
koxe.com

Missing Breckenridge, Texas Woman Found in Oklahoma City

BRECKENRIDGE – According to information shared by the Stephens County Sheriff’s Department through social media, a missing Breckenridge woman has been found in Oklahoma City. The statement reads – “On June 8, 2022 Bonnie Lucas was located in Oklahoma City after being reported missing. She has been reunited with family and is under the care of medical professionals. As we celebrate the news that she is now safe, the family is requesting privacy as her disappearance is still under investigation. If anyone reading this feels alone, scared, or lost, we encourage you to keep pushing forward and never lose hope.”
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
KTUL

2 arrested in Creek County for drugs, guns, stolen property

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Creek County deputies along with the Southwest Area Tactical Team served a search warrant in the Gypsy area on May 27. Over two pounds of methamphetamine, numerous narcotic pills, guns, and stolen property were found. A zero-turn lawn mower, an ATV, and a John Deere...
CREEK COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Portions Of Oklahoma County, Central Oklahoma Experience Heavy Rain

As a storm system moved across Oklahoma Tuesday morning, several counties were issued either a Flash Flood Warning or a Severe Thunderstorm Warning. : Meteorologist Hannah Scholl Explains How Hydroplaning Works. To view News 9's interactive radar, click here. ***. 9:46 a.m. UPDATE: A Flood Warning has been issued for...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
1600kush.com

62-Year-Old Cushing man admits burglarizing Northrup Metals

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 62-year-old Cushing man, who reportedly told Payne County Sheriff’s Deputy Donato Lomboy that “he was too old to be doing this,” pleaded guilty Tuesday to burglarizing Northup Metals while the business at 322 W. Grandstaff Road was closed at about 3 am on Aug. 30, 2021.
CUSHING, OK
KXII.com

ODOT says I-35 traffic will get worse if changes aren’t made

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said if something doesn’t change soon, drivers will see more and more frustrating traffic along I-35 in the coming decades. ODOT said traffic on I-35 is getting worse, especially near Thackerville and between Oklahoma City and Purcell. “It provides a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Over $120,000 worth of stolen items recovered in Pottawatomie County

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they’ve recovered tens of thousands of dollars worth of stolen items. The recovered stolen items come from two separate cases in which the thieves were trying to resell stolen trailers and other items on Facebook. Everything recovered was worth more than a combined $120,000. […]
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
107.3 PopCrush

The Terrifying Tales of the Oklahoma ‘Bird Creek School’ Haunting!

Maybe you've heard of it. The infamous Bird Creek School in Pawhuska, OK. It's been the location of numerous rumored hauntings, supernatural occurrences, and paranormal investigations throughout the years. There are ghost stories galore and the frightening legend of this place continues to grow and spread. The Bird Creek School...
KOCO

What is the tipping point for gas prices in Oklahoma?

OKLAHOMA CITY — What is the tipping point for gas prices in Oklahoma?. Oklahomans are paying more to fill up than ever before. Oklahoma experts weighed in on what will eventually stop the surge. When prices started to go up earlier this year, experts said they would stop increasing...
OKLAHOMA STATE

