ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guthrie, OK

Tennis Foundation hosting Guthrie Clinic

guthrienewspage.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oklahoma Tennis Foundation will be hosting the Guthrie Clinic on...

guthrienewspage.com

Comments / 0

Related
news9.com

The Beach Boys Performing In OKC For Special Concert

The Beach Boys are stopping in Oklahoma City for a special concert that will benefit the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma's Food for Kids Program. All net proceeds raised will go to the food bank. The concert will take place on September 24 at 7 p.m. at the Civic Center.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Guthrie, OK
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Guthrie, OK
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Guthrie High School
OKC VeloCity

Red Earth Festival returns for an enriched weekend of art and celebration

Established in 1987, the Red Earth Festival is returning to Oklahoma City for its’ 36th installment on June 30. This year’s Native American cultural art showcase will be held at the National Cowboy Museum and Western Heritage Center in the Adventure District. Artisans of America’s original people will sell their works of art throughout the three-day festival. The museum’s interactive outdoor venue, Liichokoshkomo, will host hands-on arts and crafts stations, artist demonstrations, live music, and tribal dance: surrounded by inter-tribal dwellings that showcase the diversity of the American West.
KTUL

Sapulpa nursing home closes due to staff shortage

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Ranch Terrace Nursing Home located in Sapulpa, Okla., announced that it will be closing on August 15. The nursing home is unable to maintain legally required staffing levels. All residents that are currently living at Ranch Terrace will be transferred to other nursing homes...
SAPULPA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
kswo.com

Stitt announces big tech investment in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt unveiled a new company that will be setting up shop in Stillwater, and will be the United States’ first fully-integrated rare earth manufacturing facility. The company’s $100 million investment will pave the way for the state to lead in the manufacturing...
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

The Terrifying Tales of the Oklahoma ‘Bird Creek School’ Haunting!

Maybe you've heard of it. The infamous Bird Creek School in Pawhuska, OK. It's been the location of numerous rumored hauntings, supernatural occurrences, and paranormal investigations throughout the years. There are ghost stories galore and the frightening legend of this place continues to grow and spread. The Bird Creek School...
okcfox.com

Gov. Stitt, others to announce major economic development project in Stillwater

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — State leaders will announce the development of a "first-of-its-kind critical minerals product manufacturing facility" in Stillwater on Thursday. The company is slated to invest more than $100 million in the facility, which will develop products with numerous applications, including electric vehicles, wind turbines, mobile electronic devices, and military hardware.
STILLWATER, OK
mvskokemedia.com

Muscogee (Creek) Nation Council Representative charged

OKMULGEE, Oklahoma – Mvskoke Media received a tip from a concerned citizen that Joseph Hicks had been charged with a DUI in MCN District Court on March 26. The citizen was concerned that it was MCN National Council Rep. Joseph Hicks. Mvskoke Media was able to locate the case...
OKMULGEE COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy