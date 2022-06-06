Tennis Foundation hosting Guthrie Clinic

OKLAHOMA CITY – Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, this week sent a letter to University of Oklahoma Athletic Director Joe Castiglione asking for a response regarding reports he used his position to compel OU student athletes to participate in a unity march. Humphrey represents House District 19 in southeast Oklahoma...
The Beach Boys are stopping in Oklahoma City for a special concert that will benefit the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma's Food for Kids Program. All net proceeds raised will go to the food bank. The concert will take place on September 24 at 7 p.m. at the Civic Center.
Four current or former NOC students will compete for Miss Oklahoma this week in Tulsa June 8-11. Current Miss NOC Tonkawa Emma Valgora and current Miss NOC Enid Mia-Claire Jones will compete alongside Miss Heartland Chandler Brown and Miss Ponca City Lexi Neahring. Valgora and Brown are both from Ponca...
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Women's College World Series has brought growing popularity to Oklahoma City. Day one of the championship series starts Wednesday night as Oklahoma takes on Texas in OKC. Women’s sports have seen a huge increase in popularity over the years and part of that is from the World Series in our backyard.
STEPHENS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The wife of a Breckenridge coach has been found safe in Oklahoma City just days after she was reported missing. Family of Bonnie Lucas, 54, confirm she has been reunited with her loved ones and that they are requesting privacy at this time Lucas was found safe June 8, two days […]
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Some Broken Arrow families are expressing concerns about a yearbook page dedicated to LGBTQ+ students was taken out of the student-run yearbook. Oliver Middle School parent, Teera Spino, said her two daughters were in the class and worked hard to help design pages. However, May...
Established in 1987, the Red Earth Festival is returning to Oklahoma City for its’ 36th installment on June 30. This year’s Native American cultural art showcase will be held at the National Cowboy Museum and Western Heritage Center in the Adventure District. Artisans of America’s original people will sell their works of art throughout the three-day festival. The museum’s interactive outdoor venue, Liichokoshkomo, will host hands-on arts and crafts stations, artist demonstrations, live music, and tribal dance: surrounded by inter-tribal dwellings that showcase the diversity of the American West.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Ranch Terrace Nursing Home located in Sapulpa, Okla., announced that it will be closing on August 15. The nursing home is unable to maintain legally required staffing levels. All residents that are currently living at Ranch Terrace will be transferred to other nursing homes...
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt unveiled a new company that will be setting up shop in Stillwater, and will be the United States’ first fully-integrated rare earth manufacturing facility. The company’s $100 million investment will pave the way for the state to lead in the manufacturing...
Maybe you've heard of it. The infamous Bird Creek School in Pawhuska, OK. It's been the location of numerous rumored hauntings, supernatural occurrences, and paranormal investigations throughout the years. There are ghost stories galore and the frightening legend of this place continues to grow and spread. The Bird Creek School...
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — State leaders will announce the development of a "first-of-its-kind critical minerals product manufacturing facility" in Stillwater on Thursday. The company is slated to invest more than $100 million in the facility, which will develop products with numerous applications, including electric vehicles, wind turbines, mobile electronic devices, and military hardware.
OKMULGEE, Oklahoma – Mvskoke Media received a tip from a concerned citizen that Joseph Hicks had been charged with a DUI in MCN District Court on March 26. The citizen was concerned that it was MCN National Council Rep. Joseph Hicks. Mvskoke Media was able to locate the case...
OKLAHOMA CITY — Extras are needed for an upcoming shoot in Oklahoma City for Sylvester Stallone's new Paramount+ Series "Tulsa King." >> Related Video Above: Sylvester Stallone stops by Oklahoma favorite while shooting 'Tulsa King'. Freihofer Casting is looking for a large group of "hippies and freaks" ages 18-65...
