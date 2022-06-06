Tennis Foundation hosting Guthrie Clinic

Established in 1987, the Red Earth Festival is returning to Oklahoma City for its’ 36th installment on June 30. This year’s Native American cultural art showcase will be held at the National Cowboy Museum and Western Heritage Center in the Adventure District. Artisans of America’s original people will sell their works of art throughout the three-day festival. The museum’s interactive outdoor venue, Liichokoshkomo, will host hands-on arts and crafts stations, artist demonstrations, live music, and tribal dance: surrounded by inter-tribal dwellings that showcase the diversity of the American West.

3 DAYS AGO