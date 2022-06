It seems that we are hearing about a vehicle crash almost daily here in Deep East Texas. Even the best drivers can find themselves in situations that they can't get out of. The seatbelt is your last line of defense in saving your life. The Nacogdoches Police Department has joined forces with the Texas Department Of Public Safety (DPS) and many other local law enforcement agencies in our area to step up enforcement this Memorial Day Weekend.

NACOGDOCHES, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO