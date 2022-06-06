Chestnut Street Repaving & Safety project to begin this Tuesday

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students. Multiple people opened fire in the busy South Street area of Philadelphia Saturday night, killing at least three people and injuring 11, police stated. Officers were patrolling the area when they heard gunshots shortly before midnight, according to Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace, who added that they saw “several active shooters shooting into the crowd.” Pace said one officer was “within about 10 to 15 yards” of one of the individuals firing into the crowd when he shot at the suspect. “We’re not sure if he was hit or not, but the officer was able to get that individual to drop his gun and flee,” said the police inspector. Pace describes South Street as a “corridor of entertainment” with numerous bars and restaurants. “Hundreds of people were just enjoying South Street like they do every weekend when this shooting broke out,” he said. Two men and a woman were killed. Pace said two handguns were recovered at the scene, one of which had an extended magazine, but no arrests had been made. As of early Sunday, the names and conditions of the victims had not been released. The Gun Violence Archive stated that there have been at least 239 mass shootings this year. (Photo credit: newswaali.com)

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO