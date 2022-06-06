ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Chestnut Street Repaving & Safety project to begin this Tuesday

By YCantI
westphillylocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstruction activities for the Chestnut Street Repaving and Safety Project, which will provide traffic calming and create a high-quality bicycle connection between West Philly and Center City,...

www.westphillylocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Philadelphia

Plan for New Streetscape Around Reading Terminal Breaks Ground

A plan to transform Filbert Street around Reading Terminal Market into a multi-use public space finally broke ground Tuesday, three years after it was first announced. The project, which was originally announced in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic, will designate the approximately 15,000 square feet of public space adjacent to the market as a new streetscape that will allow for public and private events, as well as seasonal festivals.
READING, PA
westphillylocal.com

Several farmers markets operating this summer in West Philly

The Food Trust, the non-profit organization providing access to healthy and delicious food for local communities, is holding several farmers markets in various West Philadelphia neighborhoods. Some of the markets, like Clark Park Farmers Market, operate year-round, while others are open for the spring-summer season. Here is the updated list...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

For Rent | 241 West 3rd Avenue, Unit 1 | Conshohocken | Binnie Bianco Team

Adam Ferraioli of Binnie Bianco Team at Keller Williams added a new listing for rent at 241 West 3rd Avenue in Conshohocken, PA. For additional details, click here. Newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment in the heart of Conshohocken! Not a single detail has been missed in this gem, including a brand new kitchen, air conditioning, and vinyl flooring throughout. Entering the apartment you are greeted by the kitchen which features quartz countertops, an island with a wine cooler, soft close cabinets, pantry, and stainless steel appliances. The living room is sizable and allows plenty of sunlight to come through the windows and sliding glass door which leads to the rear deck (new deck is being installed) and fenced-in yard. The bathroom contains a double vanity and large standing shower. Each of the 3 bedrooms are spacious and contains a closet, with 2/3 being California Closets as an additional classy feature. One bedroom features its own entryway for those needing additional privacy and wanting their own private entrance/exit. Walk to the train station, trail, and many great restaurants and bars such as Guppy's, Nudy's Cafe, and the Great American Pub. Laundry in unit. Pets allowed with additional pet rent. Tenant pays only electric, gas, cable and internet. This is a must see, schedule a showing today!
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Traffic
thewestsidegazette.com

Multiple people opened fire in the busy South Street area

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students. Multiple people opened fire in the busy South Street area of Philadelphia Saturday night, killing at least three people and injuring 11, police stated. Officers were patrolling the area when they heard gunshots shortly before midnight, according to Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace, who added that they saw “several active shooters shooting into the crowd.” Pace said one officer was “within about 10 to 15 yards” of one of the individuals firing into the crowd when he shot at the suspect. “We’re not sure if he was hit or not, but the officer was able to get that individual to drop his gun and flee,” said the police inspector. Pace describes South Street as a “corridor of entertainment” with numerous bars and restaurants. “Hundreds of people were just enjoying South Street like they do every weekend when this shooting broke out,” he said. Two men and a woman were killed. Pace said two handguns were recovered at the scene, one of which had an extended magazine, but no arrests had been made. As of early Sunday, the names and conditions of the victims had not been released. The Gun Violence Archive stated that there have been at least 239 mass shootings this year. (Photo credit: newswaali.com)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

SEPTA Announces Upgrades to Fox Chase Regional Rail Line

PHILADELPHIA, PA — SEPTA will begin a month-long project to enhance Regional Rail infrastructure as part of the Fox Chase Improvement Program. The work is scheduled to take place from July 5 through July 29 and will require major service adjustments that will impact customers who use the Fox Chase Line.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

How Philly Fights Illegal Dumping

Let’s start with a tale of illegal dumping. Imagine you’re a general contractor from the Main Line, always looking for ways to gain an edge on the competition. One day, an employee tells you he “knows a guy” who will haul away your construction debris for half the price you normally pay. Sounds like a no-brainer, you think. You do it.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hidden City Philadelphia

Unearthing an Enigma in Washington Square

Washington Square’s history and monuments mostly herald the war for independence, from the Tomb of the Unknown Revolutionary War Soldier to the renaming the original park, Southeastern Square, after the country’s first president. However, there is a small, modest plaque surrounded by a line of trees—two basswoods, a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Urban Construction#45th Streets Construction
phlcouncil.com

CITY COUNCIL PASSES PART OF COUNCILMEMBER GREEN’S ‘CIVICS AGENDA’

This package of bills includes the Whistleblower Protections Bill and bills strengthening candidate disclosure requirements, as well as making technical changes to the City’s campaign finance rules. PHILADELPHIA, June 9, 2022 – Today, City Council voted unanimously in favor of a series of bills that address ethical matters including...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

Millennials, Center City’s Saviors, Fled the Pandemic to the Burbs; Many May Not Return

Millennials, key to Center City's recent revival, left during the pandemic and may not be so eager to return. Center City saw tremendous progress over the past three decades, becoming a go-to spot for millennials who enjoyed the cultural, professional, and recreational opportunities there. But the pandemic led to yet another statistical round of residential flight to the suburbs, one of a number of population cycles the city has endured. Tom McGrath covered one family’s relo in Philadelphia Magazine.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

City Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson Introduces Bill To Amend Philadelphia’s Minor Curfew Law

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The calls for change are growing louder in the wake of the South Street mass shooting. Philadelphia City Council is taking action with a proposal to get young people off the street late at night. The bill was introduced Thursday and would last throughout the summer, but some say the problem is enforcement. It’s a proposed solution to an ongoing problem. “Would it quell all of the unfortunate circumstances? Probably not, but you have to take some sort of action,” one man said. Should the city change the curfew for teens 16 and up from midnight to 10 p.m.? “It should be...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Owner of County Line Pharmacy, Frances Foti of Haverford, Has Died

Frances Pignoloni Foti of Haverford Township, who ran the popular Ardmore neighborhood drugstore County Line Pharmacy long before CVS and Rite Aid, died April 27. She was 97. “She tended to hire women,” her son Lawrence Foti said, because, in her words, “‘I wanted to give women a chance.’ She was ahead of our time. She was pretty darn smart.
HAVERFORD, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
wooderice.com

Reading Terminal Market is Breaking Ground on a $1 Million Transformation That Includes More Outdoor Dining

Leaders from the Reading Terminal Market joined with elected officials and funders today to break ground on the Filbert Street Transformation Project. The initiative, which was announced in 2019 and delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, puts an emphasis on extending the footprint of Philadelphia’s historic public market and activating an underutilized outdoor public space.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy