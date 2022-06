Police in Vineland are asking for the public's help in finding a driver they say is responsible for dragging a pedestrian down the street following some sort of confrontation. Vineland Police say the incident happened last Saturday evening on Chestnut Avenue at 3rd Street. According to police, the event involved a dark-colored SUV and a pedestrian wearing a yellow/gold shirt. Police say that ultimately, "the pedestrian was drug by the vehicle to the 400 block of Chestnut Ave where he fell from the vehicle and the vehicle fled the area."

