New series of informational meetings coming to city

HENDERSON — The Henderson-Vance County Chamber of Commerce and The Henderson Rotary Club are hosting a series of informational meetings on local agencies. The first such meeting is the “State of the City” on June 30 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Henderson Country Club, 300 Country Club Drive.

“We’ve done it years and years ago but we’re sort of revamping that. And we’re going to do a series of these luncheons,” Chamber President Michele Burgess said, “where we’re going to start with the State of the City, then we’ll do State of the County, State of Education, State of Economic Development, I mean, we’re just gonna do a series of them.”

Keynote speakers from the city, including Mayor Eddie Ellington and City Manager Terrell Blackmon, will present their goals for Henderson, what challenges will need to be overcome and how both of those things relate to the city’s business community.

“Attendees will learn more about what’s happening in Henderson, and despite the pandemic how the city is progressing and moving forward with positive momentum,” Blackmon said.

Limited space prevented the Chamber from opening the luncheon to the public, Burgess said. The price of admission is $30 per person. Alternatively, one can reserve a table of eight for $240.

Chamber of Commerce members are invited to RSVP by calling the Chamber at 252-438-8414, emailing Director of Programs Sandra Wilkerson at sandra@hendersonvance.org or going to the Chamber’s website at https://business.hendersonvance.org/events/details/state-of-the-city-address-and-luncheon.