ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NC

New series of informational meetings coming to city

By Tyler Davis tdavis@hendersondispatch.com; 252-436-2839
Henderson Daily Dispatch
Henderson Daily Dispatch
 4 days ago

HENDERSON — The Henderson-Vance County Chamber of Commerce and The Henderson Rotary Club are hosting a series of informational meetings on local agencies. The first such meeting is the “State of the City” on June 30 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Henderson Country Club, 300 Country Club Drive.

“We’ve done it years and years ago but we’re sort of revamping that. And we’re going to do a series of these luncheons,” Chamber President Michele Burgess said, “where we’re going to start with the State of the City, then we’ll do State of the County, State of Education, State of Economic Development, I mean, we’re just gonna do a series of them.”

Keynote speakers from the city, including Mayor Eddie Ellington and City Manager Terrell Blackmon, will present their goals for Henderson, what challenges will need to be overcome and how both of those things relate to the city’s business community.

“Attendees will learn more about what’s happening in Henderson, and despite the pandemic how the city is progressing and moving forward with positive momentum,” Blackmon said.

Limited space prevented the Chamber from opening the luncheon to the public, Burgess said. The price of admission is $30 per person. Alternatively, one can reserve a table of eight for $240.

Chamber of Commerce members are invited to RSVP by calling the Chamber at 252-438-8414, emailing Director of Programs Sandra Wilkerson at sandra@hendersonvance.org or going to the Chamber’s website at https://business.hendersonvance.org/events/details/state-of-the-city-address-and-luncheon.

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

Durham hears community input on historically Black library renovations

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Durham hears community input on historically Black library renovations. Durham County is hosting two public forums to gather input on the renovation of the Stanford...
DURHAM, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount breaks ground on new downtown affordable housing

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A $9.4 million affordable house complex is underway in Rocky Mount. Ground was broken today for Five Points Crossing on Rose Street in downtown Rocky Mount. The 4-story building will have 28 one-bedroom units, and 22 two-bedroom units. Six additional units will have features for...
cbs17

$50k issued in Fayetteville’s first round of community safety microgrants

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A community-based advisory group approved the recommended distribution total of $50,000 in grant awards to 32 applicants. The microgrant program targets crime reduction in the 28301, 28303, 28305 and 28314 zip codes by supporting ideas, activities and programs led by individuals and organizations who might not always be eligible to receive traditional grant awards.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henderson, NC
Education
Henderson, NC
Government
County
Vance County, NC
Vance County, NC
Education
Vance County, NC
Government
City
Henderson, NC
visitraleigh.com

Juneteenth Events in Raleigh, N.C.

Juneteenth—the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the abolition of slavery in the U.S.—became a federal holiday in 2021, 156 years after slaves in Galveston, Texas were notified on June 19, 1856, that they were now free after the Civil War had come to an end. In 2020, both...
RALEIGH, NC
wraltechwire.com

Outgoing Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg visits Durham

Outgoing Meta Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg is visiting the Triangle. Sandberg participated in Thursday’s North Carolina Chamber event in Durham. Discussion centered around the state’s small-business community, workplace diversity and shifts caused by the pandemic. The news comes after Meta, Facebook’s parent company, announced it was coming...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Work begins on downtown Raleigh’s tallest apartment tower yet

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Construction on another high rise is shifting into gear in downtown Raleigh. A ceremonial groundbreaking celebration kicked off work for the new building going up at 320 W. South Street. The real estate firm behind the project, Capital Square, reports this will be the tallest...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#The Henderson Rotary Club#Henderson Country Club#Rsvp
spectrumlocalnews.com

Former Johnston County teacher celebrates 100 years

SMITHFIELD, N.C. — An "oddball" is how Elma Barnes Penny describes herself, but her friends and family know her as E.B. Penny. Penny sits on her screened porch, surrounded by balloons, flowers and her "children," recalling memories from the past 100 years of her life. "I haven't even thought...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
raleighmag.com

31 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, June 9–15

Downtown Raleigh Food Truck Rodeo | Photo courtesy of Visit Raleigh. Hope you’re hungry! Triangle Restaurant Week returns with participating restaurants in Raleigh, Cary, Chapel Hill and Durham offering two- and three-course prix fixe menus until June 12. Nosh on. trirestaurantweek.com. June, ongoing. Hammered Trivia Triangle Tournament. Flex your...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Rocky Mount breaks ground on flagship affordable housing project

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Rocky Mount breaks ground on flagship affordable housing project. Rocky Mount held a groundbreaking ceremony for a flagship affordable housing project downtown on Thursday. Reporter:...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
roanokebeacon.com

Where are they now? Brenda Cox

Education remains an important topic to retired educator Brenda Cox, who has always believed that the only path towards prosperity and societal improvement is knowledge and personal responsibility. Much of her conviction and later career choices can be attributed to an influential former instructor that she held in high esteem.
MILWAUKEE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
WRAL News

'Nothing to show for it': GoTriangle leaders expected to explain how $157 million was spent on failed Durham-Orange Light Rail project

Durham, N.C. — GoTriangle leaders on Thursday are expected to explain how they spent more than $157 million taxpayer dollars on the failed Durham-Orange Light Rail project. Durham Mayor Elaine O’Neal requested the presentation before the city council because even though the light rail failed years ago, she believes the public still needs answers.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

NC teachers quitting: Too much stress, not enough appreciation

Raleigh, N.C. — Two and a half years of teaching was enough for Gabe DeCaro. He loved tutoring when he was younger and thought he wanted to be a teacher. But two and a half years as a high school science teacher in Wake County — a time period that included more than a year of remote learning for his students — wore him down.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Channelocity

Most expensive Raleigh neighborhoods--would you live here?

(Kevin Ruck/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Raleigh in 2022 is 1,547,000, a 3.27% increase from 2021. Raleigh is a city full of history. "Raleigh is the capital of North Carolina and was officially named after the English explorer Sir Walter Raleigh who attempted to establish the first English colony on the shores of the new world in the 1580s."
RALEIGH, NC
Henderson Daily Dispatch

Henderson Daily Dispatch

Henderson, NC
1K+
Followers
50
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Henderson Daily Dispatch

Comments / 0

Community Policy