10 Romantic Weekend Getaways For Every Kind of Couple

Whether you’re an outdoorsy couple who prefers relaxing in nature or a jet-setting duo always game for a far-flung vacation, there’s nothing like a romantic escape to reignite the flame. From a sultry rendezvous in Paris to a luxurious spa-filled ski destination or a cozy weekend upstate, these couples' vacations will help you kick up the romance. Here, 10 of the best places to stay, eat, cuddle, and drink champagne with bae.

New York: An Indulgent City Escape

Where to Stay

Spend the weekend in the heart of uptown New York at The Baccarat Hotel—an indulgent experience that offers a truly special escape for two. Rooms are appointed with four post beds and ornate Baccarat crystal fixtures, while the serene heated pool and La Mer spa offers the ultimate place to unwind.

What to Do

There’s no shortage of things to do in The Big Apple. Start the day with a romantic stroll through Central Park. As a fun alternative to a Broadway show, grab tickets to Sleep No More at the McKittrick Hotel. It's an immersive theatrical experience in which you can live out the story of Shakespeare’s Macbeth and sip on cocktails at the ‘20s era jazz club, The Manderley Bar, before and after the performance. Alternatively, snag seats at The Paradise Club at The Edition Hotel.

Where to Eat & Drink

Chocolate lovers rejoice—The Baccarat Hotel has an Afternoon Tea that’s not to be missed. The menu has a little bit of everything, from rose macarons to cacao lobster salad studded with truffles, plus rose tea and champagne. (We recommend you come hungry—it's an...extravagant...afternoon tea.) For a glitzy drink, visit New York's famous Bemelman's Bar followed by dinner at the newly-opened Dowling's at The Carlyle .

Tennessee: A Rustic Weekend in the Country

Where to Stay

Set on 100 acres of peaceful woods, adjacent to serene walking trails, streams and rolling meadows, RT Lodge has all of the comforts of a country home with the chic luxuries of a hotel. Explore the ground's secluded pathways, relax in rocking chairs on the porch, and roast marshmallows amongst ferry lights around the outdoor fire.

What to Do

Explore the Great Smoky Mountain National Park, just a 20-minute drive from the lodge, for picturesque waterfall hikes, fly fishing, or a scenic drive with your boo. You can also head into the town of Knoxville to peruse the shops and weekend farm stands at Market Square or grab tickets to a concert at the historic Tennessee Theatre .

Where to Eat & Drink

For a low-key day date, head over to Blackberry Farm Brewery to check out what's on tap or get tickets for the Tennessee Winter Beer Fest if you're in town over Valentine's Day weekend. For dinner, celebrate with a special four-course meal at the lodge, using fresh seasonal ingredients from the surrounding farms.

Philadelphia: A Hip Hideaway That Feels Like Home

Where to Stay

Intended to feel like home, ROOST's newest location in the hip East Market neighborhood is a cool alternative to the traditional hotel, equipped with individually furnished suites and common spaces—from a community veggie garden to a rooftop heated pool. Snuggle up on the couch with Netflix and a great bottle of vino and bring along your pooch to make it a family affair. Homebodies will rejoice in fully equipped kitchens and fireplaces so you can prepare a romantic dinner for two.

What to Do

There's no shortage of things to do for history buffs—you can visit The Liberty Bell, take a picture with the Rocky Statue, or visit the Rodin Museum, with the second largest collection of works outside of Paris. Sporty couples can catch a Flyer's game, while outdoors lovers can picnic in Fairmont Park.

Where to Eat & Drink

Peruse the food stalls at Reading Terminal Market, offering everything from classic Philly cheesesteaks to fresh oysters. Foodies must also pay a visit to Di Bruno Brothers , an Italian market dating back to 1913 and a haven for meat and cheese lovers. For a casual date night spot, try out the pizza and other small plates at WM Mulherin's Sons or get fancy at HIROKI with a 20-course omakese menu that offers both delicious food and a memorable experience.

Beaver Creek, Colorado: A Secluded Mountain Escape

Where to Stay

Want to ski with your honey all day and clink champagne glasses all night? The Ritz-Carlton Bachelor Gulch is the perfect place to do just that. Tucked away on the side of a mountain, the 21,000-square-foot resort is the ultimate romantic ski-in, ski-out destination, complete with an outdoor heated pool and an over-the-top spa.

Don’t want to leave your dog home alone? Bring him along for some T.L.C. too. You can order your furry friend room service from the in-room pet menu, like the “puppy love” served with top sirloin, scrambled eggs, and jasmine rice, or book an in-room dog massage, because, hey, pets get stressed too.

What to Do

After a few runs or a morning spent snow shoeing on Beaver Creek’s perfect powder, head over to Fireside—a new champagne and raw oyster bar. Sip sparkling cocktails by the outdoor fire accompanied by crab legs and shrimp cocktail. For some relief from sore muscles, take a dip in the outdoor heated pool, lounge in the hot tub, and squeeze in a "close-to-you" couple's massage, enjoyed side-by-side in an intimate setting. In warmer months, head out to enjoy hiking on the Beaver Lake Trail or take a picturesque wine excursion through the mountains, where you’ll sample a selection of wines and local bites to pair them with.



Where to Eat & Drink

Sushi lovers must head to Sakaba , a new Omakese experience with fresh fish flown in from Japan daily. Cheers with an extensive sake collection and beautifully crafted cocktails. For a gourmet dinner experience make a reservation at Beano’s Cabin , accessible exclusively by open air sleigh. You’ll be led into a luxurious log cabin, where an open kitchen layout will allow you to keep your eyes on the chefs. Start with homemade soup and seasonal salad, and follow with delicacies like foie gras torchon prepared with port preserved cherries, toasted brioche, and pistachios, short rib pappardelle with house made pasta, braised beef short rib, and fresh parmesan. An extensive wine list and a not-to-be-missed dessert menu (try the warm apple and ginger brown betty) will leave you warm and fuzzy before heading home.

Chicago: A Cozy Midwest Getaway

Where to Stay

There’s no better place in the Second City to snuggle up by a roaring fire than at the charming Deer Path Inn, 20 miles north of downtown Chicago. Truly an escape from the hustle and bustle, this Tudor manor was originally built in 1860 as the home of a prominent Colonel. Today the inn is wholly inspired by the traditions of an English country estate (read: an English Garden, an onsite pub, and a room for when you fancy a spot of tea). The ambience—rustic but refined—has a cozy cottage appeal (flowered wallpaper and stone walls) but with a modern twist, complete with deep soaking tubs and Netflix.

What to Do

Want to get out for a bit? Hop on a pair of complimentary bikes from the inn and take a spin around the town of Lake Forest or a nine-mile ride to Chicago’s Botanical Gardens. You can get the low down on special events here , but exploring the grounds any day is sure to be a romantic experience. Visit the rose or sensory garden, laced with fragrant crabapple trees in spring and chocolatey scented cosmos in summer and early fall.

Return to the inn for high tea that's served every afternoon in the English Room. In addition to the Deer Path's house blended teas, order a selection of sweet and savory bites, like cucumber sandwiches with ginger mascarpone and house-made jam and lemon curd scones. Maybe some champagne?

Where to Eat & Drink

For a romantic dinner for two, make a reservation in the hotel's Garden Room or sit outside at the inn's secluded courtyard. For a starter, order the English pea soup accompanied by the butter lettuce salad served with avocado, blue cheese, and a champagne herb vinaigrette. For a main, go splitsies on a rack of lamb served with a goat cheese potato puree and a wild garlic honey au jus and the Scottish Salmon that comes with braised endive, corn, and saffron sauce. If instead you’re thinking sweatpants, dinner, and a movie—we’ve got you. Order a famous Chicago deep dish pizza from the Lake Forest outpost of Lou Malanti’s and have it delivered straight to to the room. Then stir yourself a gin and tonic from the in-room bar filled with top notch wines, spirits, and English-inspired treats.

Paris: A Dreamy Visit to the City of Love

Where to Stay

Dreaming of candlelit dinners and patisseries? For morning croissants and evening haute cuisine, there truly is no better place than Pah-REE. Check into the Shangri-La Hotel Paris, once the palace of Prince Roland Bonaparte (Napolean’s nephew). It's an experience nothing short of grand. The historic property has views of both the Eiffel Tower and the Seine, not to mention exquisite French linens, private outdoor terraces, and knockout service. Quelle romantique!

What to Do

There’s something for everyone in Paris. Go the classic route and make stops at Notre-Dame, Chateau de Versailles, and the Jardin des Tulleries. A little shopping? Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Givenchy will do. An art fan? There's the Musée du Louvre, Picasso Museum, and Musée Rodin. See what we mean? Later, for a night on the town that will put you in the mood for L-O-V-E, catch a show at one of the legendary cabarets, like Le Crazy Horse or the iconic Moulin Rouge .

Where to Eat & Drink

For classic French fare, stop by the ‘30s era La Fontaine de Mars . A cozy neighborhood bistro with deep leather booths, checkered tablecloths, and an in-house fishmonger. Order oysters to start, followed by steak-frites.

For the ultimate date night, reach for the stars (two Michelin stars to be exact) and visit L’Abeille . Order from the a la carte menu or three dishes selected by the chef with a wine-pairing from the Sommelier to go with your cuisine. For something less–white tablecloth, more super-trendy, grab cocktails and tartines from Buvette in the once-seedy/now-chichi SoPi neighborhood. After dinner? Head back to your room with a glass of champagne and watch the Eiffel Tower sparkle.

London: A Quick Jaunt Across the Pond

Where to Stay

Just a two-and-a-half hour train ride from Paris via the Eurostar , you can easily do both dynamic cities in one trip, but a few days in London Town is never a bad idea. Check into The Portobello Hotel in the Notting Hill neighborhood, a favorite amongst celebrity guests (lest we forget the rumored champagne bath between Kate Moss and Johnny Depp). The romantic boutique hotel, nestled down a quiet street, is housed within two classical mansions. Each room is individually furnished, some with canopy style beds and antique claw foot tubs. Grab a crystal cut antique glass and pour yourself a drink from the honesty bar, then cheers to love in the hotel’s drawing room.



What to Do

Stop by Portobello Market for a few hours of antiquing followed by your own walking tour of the sites: Westminster Abbey, Big Ben, Tower of London, and Buckingham and Kensington Palace (where if things go well with your honey, you could get married later ). Then, reserve your own private capsule on the London Eye , you can even upgrade to have chilled champagne and canapés high in the sky. Or, for equally as enchanting views without the touristy taint, meet for cocktails at Duck & Waffle on the 40th floor of 110 Bishopsgate, one of the tallest buildings in London.

For a unique adventure, see the landscape by train as you relive the golden age of travel on the Belmond British Pullman train. Board one of the vintage carriages for a day trip and get whisked away to a historic bath, garden, or palace.

Where to Eat & Drink

For breakfast, lunch, or whenever you’re feeling a bit peckish, head into Borough Market, like a massive indoor Farmer’s Market...but better. Vendors are lined up at every turn selling eclectic fare, from black pudding to custard tarts to European carved meats to English cheeses. You can easily spend your morning or afternoon eating your way through the market, but there are too many other delicious options. For a fabulous Sunday jazz brunch, visit Cinnamon Club , specializing in contemporary Indian cuisine. You can even take a cooking class with sister-restaurant Cinnamon Kitchen's Executive Chef, Vivek Singh. Head over to the Ritz in Piccadilly, for an indulgent tea served in the hotel’s Palm Court amongst crystal chandeliers and a heavenly harpist. For dinner, stop by Andre Balaz’s celeb hangout, Chiltern Firehouse in Marylebone or the newly opened Kettner’s Townhouse in Shoreditch—a cozy hotel, restaurant, and champagne bar owned by Soho House.

Mayakoba: A Wellness Destination in Mexico

Where to Stay

Located on the white sand beaches of the Caribbean Sea—about 20 minutes north of Playa del Carmen— The Banyan Tree Mayakoba offers a secluded eco-getaway immersed in nature and within walking distance of the clear turquoise ocean waters. Equal parts beach and jungle, The Banyan Tree Mayakoba's private villas are located along a lagoon or beachfront location, surrounded by wild bird species and even the occasional manatee. Villas boast backyard swimming pools and jacuzzi's and ultra spacious quarters (some equipped with full-sized refrigerators and stoves) meaning you never have to leave. For couples seeking a more wellness-focused experience, new wellbeing sanctuaries offer guests access to tailored meditations, body rituals, and other daily practices that can be incorporated into life beyond the beach.

What to Do

A weekend spent by the beach means you have full permission to sit back and relax at the resort's new onsite beach club. Adventuresome couples can take part in water activities like parasailing or snorkeling, while golf-loving couples can play a round or two at the onsite PGA Tour golf course. For some R&R, book a private experience at the state-of-the-art hydrothermal spa.

Where to Eat & Drink

For the ultimate romantic dining experience, book a culinary experience aboard a traditional Mexican trajinera. Navigate the serene waterways while dining on traditional Mayan cuisine under the moonlight. In Playa del Carmen, make a reservation at La Brocherie , a family-owned French chicken restaurant in the heart of town.

Yosemite: A Romantic Haven for Outdoor Enthusiasts

Where to Stay

Situated within nine acres of rolling foothills at the base of Yosemite National Park, the intimate 10-guest room Château du Sureau castle hotel embodies the charm and sophistication of France's Provencal region. Romantic guest rooms feature private fireplaces and views of the property's flower-filled gardens and bubbling fountains. Alternatively, you can stay in your very own private 2,000-square-foot villa equipped with a dining terrace, a private spa, and a baby grand Steinway piano.

What to Do

With Yosemite National Park just 13 miles from the gates of Château du Sureau, a visit to one of North America's seven natural wonders of the world is an absolute must. For a nature-filled day studded with a bit of romance, sign up for a privately guided tour through scenic hillsides and waterfalls. Stop for a gourmet picnic packed lunch prepared by a team of culinary experts.

Where to Eat & Drink

One of the area's premiere fine dining establishments, The Elderberry House has been excelling in the art of food for over 30 years. Showcasing meals using ingredients from local farms, you can opt for three- or four-course tasting menus and indulge in a sommelier wine pairing experience. Dishes include sophisticated but unfussy options like Heirloom Beet salad, Wild Alaskan Halibut, and Blue crab cakes, plus decadent desserts like Pumpkin Panna Cotta with spiced chantilly and the Winter Pear and Chocolate Bombe with golden hazelnuts.

Charleston: A Bit of Southern Charm



Where to Stay

Sit on the wrap-around porch sipping sweet tea by day and feasting on a wine and cheese plate by night at Hotel Zero George, the historic residence-turned-boutique-hotel dating back to 1804. Candlelit lanterns and bougainvillea adorn the entrance of every guest room, with outdoor ceiling fans and rocking chairs, so you can catch a breeze while sitting amongst the palm trees.

What to Do

Let the experts be your guide seeking out Charleston’s hidden gems with a Charleston Photography Tour . You’ll discover under-the-radar spots, from local beaches to the city's historic ruins. Later, book a private sunset sail with Charleston's Sailing Adventures . Bring along a bottle of rosé (we love a BYOB) and keep your camera at the ready for sightings of dolphins and other marine life. To satiate your shopping gene, take a morning to browse one-of-a-kind home decor, clothing, and accessories, at the ultra chic Celadon Home . Their trunk shows and pop-up shops highlight the works of local artists and entrepreneurs. Need a break from the heat? Take a day trip to Kiawah Island, located about 25 miles south of Charleston, where you’ll find pristine beaches and breathtaking sunsets.

Where to Eat & Drink

For your daily dose of fruit and veggies, head to brunch at Basic Kitchen , featuring a rotating seasonal menu, in downtown Charleston. Order the avocado toast with black sesame sourdough and a sunny side up egg, plus a refreshing bright eyes juice made with carrots, orange, apple and lemon. For happy hour (or at any hour really) order a seafood tower at The Darling Oyster Bar or head over to The Ordinary for some orange wine and oysters on the half shell. For a romantic dinner with superb Lowcountry inspired food, make a reservation at Husk Restaurant , where Executive Chef Travis Grimes puts his spin on southern cuisine. To wet the palette, grab a drink at Husk Bar across the street. For dinner, order the chicken fried cauliflower with pickled dilly beans and brown butter, slow smoked pork ribs, and the cornmeal dusted catfish with rice, preserved tomato, shrimp bisque and mustard greens. After dinner, head over to the living room bar at The Dewberry and order two Between The Sheets, made with rum, cognac, Crème de Cacao, lemon, and cinnamon.