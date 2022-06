PULLMAN – One of the most productive receivers in California is headed to Washington State. Carlos Hernandez, who piled up more receiving yards than all but one player last year in the CIF Southern Section, pledged to WSU on Tuesday evening, announcing his decision over Twitter. The Monrovia, California, native is the fourth commit in the Cougars’ class of 2023 and the first from outside the state .

MONROVIA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO