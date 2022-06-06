ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Tarrio, Proud Boys face seditious conspiracy charges related to Jan. 6

By Robert Legare
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ke3j3_0g2SpZPK00

Washington – The leader of the far-right Proud Boys and four of the group's members have been charged with seditious conspiracy stemming from their alleged planning for and participation in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Enrique Tarrio , along with codefendants Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl, and Dominic Pezzola, are accused of conspiring to use force to oppose the lawful transfer of presidential power "by preventing, hindering, or delaying by force the execution of the laws governing the transfer of power," according to a grand jury indictment filed Monday.

The five men were previously indicted on charges of conspiracy and pleaded not guilty. Monday's indictment adds the even more serious "seditious" element to the counts, although many of the details in the new indictment had previously been alleged in the initial conspiracy charges.

According to the indictment, in December 2020, Tarrio and the Proud Boys members conspired to obstruct and stop the counting of the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6. An unnamed individual sent Tarrio a document entitled "1776 RETURNS," which described a plan to occupy multiple buildings in Washington, D.C., including congressional office buildings.

Using encrypted messaging programs, the indicted Proud Boys are accused of discussing their plans for the rally and beyond. One member of the group allegedly asked on Jan. 3, 2021, "What would they do if 1 million patriots stormed and too the capital building. Shoot into the crowd? I think not…They would do nothing because they can do nothing."

That same day, according to charging documents, an unidentified individual sent a voice message in the group chat and is accused of stating in part, "The main operating theater should be out in front of the house of representatives…plan the operations based around the front entrance of the Capitol building." Rehl allegedly responded, "good start."

In court documents filed Monday evening, Rehl's court-appointed attorney Carmen Hernandez asked the judge overseeing her client's case for permission to publicly comment on the new indictment, citing local court rules that limit attorneys' public disclosures.

"Without adding a single factual allegation concerning Mr. Rehl, the government today filed the Third Superseding Indictment in the instant case, nearly 1-1/2 years after Mr. Rehl was first indicted and detained pretrial and just two months before he is scheduled to begin trial," the filing reads in part.

She later wrote, "the worst that has been alleged against Mr. Rehl is that he has associated himself with the Proud Boys, a lawful fraternal association as is his right protected by the First Amendment."

Tarrio and his codefendants are the second group to be accused of seditious conspiracy. They join Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and other accused members of the group previously charged with the most serious criminal charges in the sprawling Jan. 6 investigation.

Also on Monday, documentarian Nick Quested of Goldcrest Films confirmed to CBS News that he will testify during Thursday's House January 6 Committee hearing. Quested was following Tarrio on Jan. 5, 2021, and captured a meeting with Tarrio and Oath Keepers' leader Stewart Rhodes in a D.C. hotel parking garage.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

D.C. chiropractor who stormed Capitol arrested on Jan. 6 charges

WASHINGTON — A D.C. chiropractor who stormed the halls of Congress on Jan. 6 was arrested on federal charges Wednesday as FBI special agents descended on his office just blocks from the Capitol. A source familiar with the case confirmed to NBC News the arrest of David Walls-Kaufman of...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

Remains of Florida teen found tied to tree identified as possible victim of serial killer

A Florida teenager whose skeletal remains were found tied to a tree in 1974 was identified and may have been the victim of a serial killer, authorities said. The remains were determined to be those of Susan Gale Poole, 15, after a forensic DNA firm developed a profile from her remains and identified possible relatives, detective Bill Springer of the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office told reporters last week.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Proud Boys#Electoral College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Rep Jamie Raskin hints at new evidence Jan 6 committee has against Trump

Representative Jamie Raskin has teased new evidence that the select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot has against former president Donald TrumpMr Raskin, a member of the select committee, made the remarks during a Q&A session with The Washington Post on Monday ahead of the panel’s first prime time hearings that begin on Thursday. The Maryland Democrat said that even though two-thirds of the Senate did not vote to convict the former president, a majority in the House and Senate voted to do so for inciting the riot.“But the Select Committee has found evidence about a lot more...
MARYLAND STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa teacher faces allegations tied to Costa Rica trip and student he kissed in 2014

An Iowa high school teacher accused of inappropriate conduct with students on a trip to Costa Rica is now fighting allegations that he kissed an 18-year-old student in 2014. Chad Wieland of Oxford has filed a court petition seeking judicial review of an April decision by the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners. He alleges that […] The post Iowa teacher faces allegations tied to Costa Rica trip and student he kissed in 2014 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Axios

Trump's former acting chief of staff calls Jan. 6 video "stunning"

Mick Mulvaney, who served as former President Trump's White House chief of staff for more than a year, called video of the Capitol attack presented at a Jan. 6 hearing "stunning." Driving the news: The footage laid out a play-by-play of Jan. 6, starting at 10am when Proud Boys marched...
POTUS
NBC News

GOP divided over how to defend Trump ahead of first Jan. 6 hearing

A split is emerging among Republicans about how best to counter the House Jan. 6 committee’s opening hearing Thursday, as the party waits to see just how explosive the panel’s findings prove to be. One GOP faction believes the attack on the Capitol a year and a half...
POTUS
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
60K+
Followers
23K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy