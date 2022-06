An Oregon State University researcher worked on a nationally published study, that shows people who get COVID-19, have a higher risk of anxiety disorders. O.S.U. Ph.D. student, and Oregon native Lauren Chan co-authored the study. “I assisted particularly with trying to get our data structure down to basically the patients we had interest in,” Chan told KXL’s Annette Newell.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO