Sentara tops off new medical building

Sentara Healthcare officials topped off the first building at its future regional health campus during a ceremony Monday morning.

Construction workers used a crane to hoist the ceremonial final beam into place to top off the medical office building at the future Sentara Albemarle Regional Health Campus, now under construction at the corner of Halstead Boulevard Extended and Thunder Road. The campus also will be home to Sentara’s new hospital, which is being built to replace Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.

The beam was signed by hundreds of residents and marked the final piece of structural steel used to construct the two-story building. During its installation, the beam was adorned with an evergreen tree on one side, while an American flag was draped from underneath.

The 83,000-square foot medical office building is scheduled to open this fall and will be made of 312 tons of structural steel, 1,051 structural pieces and more than 32,000 man-hours of work has been completed on the project so far.

Sentara, which is investing about $200 million in the new medical office building and hospital, expects to break ground on construction of the new hospital this summer.

“This campus is the most significant investment in healthcare in this region since the current hospital opened over 60 years ago,” said Sentara Albemarle Medical Center President Dr. Phil Jackson. “Topping off with the last beam of steel is a major construction milestone which means the structure has reached its highest height.’’

Jackson said the new medical office building and hospital will deliver state-of-the-art health care to the region.

“It’s an exciting time in northeastern North Carolina,” Jackson said. “We have been working on this for two years. It involves all of our staff and it involves others in the community. There is a lot of energy that is going into it.’’

Albemarle Physician Services Director of Medical Operations Dr. Michael Sutton called Monday’s ceremony exciting. Sutton has been practicing medicine in Elizabeth City for almost 36 years.

“It means the community is growing, it means the facility is growing up,” Sutton said. “Sentara is willing to make a big investment in the area and they have always been a big partner.’’

The medical office building on the 135-acre campus will house several Sentara Physician Services practices on the second floor. The first floor will include radiation oncology services, wound care services, cardiac rehab and a Women’s Imaging Center.

The new medical building will also include a new cancer center. One of the new features in the cancer center will be a linear accelerator. A LINAC customizes high energy X-rays or electrons to conform to a tumor’s shape and destroy cancer cells while sparing surrounding normal tissue.

“It’s the beginning of whole new way of delivering healthcare,” said Sentara Healthcare Corporate Vice President Terrie Edwards said. “It’s going to be much easier to deliver care for our cancer patients.”

Edwards said the location of the new medical office building and hospital will offer easy access for patients.

“This project reflects Sentara’s investment in North Carolina and our commitment to the people of Elizabeth City and the surrounding areas,” Edwards said. “I love the location, it going to be so much easier to get to. You see Walmart, the (U.S. Highway 17) interchange right down the street.’’

Sentara invited more than 140 local business to bid on various parts of the project, including 29 minority-owned businesses, 43 women-owned businesses and 93 small businesses.

“Some of those partnerships have been awarded while others we are still working towards completion,” Jackson said. “We are looking at ways to improve our community as much as we can.”

The new hospital is expected to open in late 2024 or early 2025 and have between 80 to 90 patient beds.