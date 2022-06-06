ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Why are human lips red?

By Joe Phelan
LiveScience
LiveScience
 4 days ago

We use them every day, but have you ever stopped to consider that your lips do not look, feel or act like other parts of your body? Why are they so red, so sensitive and so prone to dryness? And why have humans evolved to have lips, when other creatures — birds and turtles, for example — get on just fine without them?

"Lips are fundamentally important for eating, respiration and speech," Noël Cameron, a professor of human biology at Loughborough University in the U.K., told Live Science in an email.

Lips are, Cameron noted, sensitive. According to the Jamaica Hospital , lips contain around 1 million nerve endings, which is why they are so affected by touch, and changes in temperature and moisture levels.

"The skin of the lip forms the border between the exterior skin of the face, and the interior mucous membrane of the inside of the mouth," Cameron said. "The mucous membrane is represented by a large area in the sensory cortex of the brain and is therefore highly sensitive."

Cameron noted that, because of this, lips are capable of fine and gross muscular movement.

Related: Can lip balm make your chapped lips worse?

This capacity for delicate and precise movement — provided by five muscles for lip elevation (upward movement) and four for lip depression (downward movement) — enables humans to communicate in the manner we do.

Lips are vital for "bilabial and labiodental consonant sounds, as well as vowel rounding," Cameron said.

Bilabial sounds can only be created via the use of both lips (the letter 'p' in picnic, for example), while labiodental sounds necessitate the use of lips and teeth (the letter 'f' in fructose).

Without using or moving one's lips, Cameron added, it is incredibly difficult to create some sounds or to pronounce certain letters: Try vocalizing the letters M, W or B without using your lips, for example, to get an idea of the difficulties faced by ventriloquists.

Red in the face

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qgQgr_0g2SmZwb00

Lip skin does not have the usual protection of body oils or sweat glands. (Image credit: Getty 1256670579)

But why do lips look the way they do? Why are they so red, especially when compared with other parts of the face?

"The skin of the lip, with three to five cellular layers, is very thin compared to typical face skin, which has up to 16 layers," Cameron said. "With light skin color, the lip skin contains fewer melanocytes ( cells that produce melanin pigment, which give skin its color). Because of this, the blood vessels appear through the skin of the lips, which leads to their notable red coloring."

Cameron added that, with darker skin color, the effect is less prominent because "the skin of the lips contains more melanin and thus is visually darker."

There are also other differences between the lips and other parts of the human face, Cameron pointed out.

"Lip skin is very thin, not hairy, and does not have sweat glands. Therefore, it is relatively fragile, is dry to the touch, and splits easily. It does not have the usual protection layer of sweat and body oils, which keep the skin smooth, inhibit pathogens and regulate warmth. Therefore, the lips dry out faster and become chapped more easily."

Lips, as with the soles of one's feet and the palms of one's hands, have no hair follicles, hence why hair cannot grow there. This is because these parts of the body are more effective without hair — it would be much trickier to grab items if our palms were hairy, while our lips would be less capable of clear speech were they encumbered by hair.

A moment on the lips

Related mysteries

Why do men have facial hair but women don't?

Why do some men have red beards, but not red hair?

What if humans had photosynthetic skin?

Of course, while vital for speech and eating, lips are also frequently used for kissing. "They act as an erogenous zone and as an area of attraction," Cameron said.

In research published in 2010 in the journal Perception , white participants could adjust the color and contrast of lips in photographs to enhance certain qualities. The researchers found that participants were more likely to increase lip redness to enhance femininity and attractiveness in women's faces. Even so, research is mixed on the notion that the color "red" (or red lips) is a sign of sexual attractiveness.

Originally published on Live Science.

Comments / 0

Related
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

A Popular Vitamin Causing The Human Eye To Attack Itself

Experts have warned that a popular vitamin supplement could raise the risk of BLINDNESS. Vitamin supplements are meant to provide the body with the vitamins it requires for maximum health. One problem with the pills is that they are not regulated, which means that many boosters have high concentrations of ingredients that could be harmful. Another common problem is inappropriate dosing. With some supplements, failure to follow the directions could result in “severe vision” loss.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Color#Human Skin#Skin Pigment#Sensitive Skin#White Skin#Loughborough University#Live Science#The Jamaica Hospital
Chattanooga Daily News

Woman says she went to 8 different doctors, did all kinds of tests and everybody just kept telling her she had anxiety until she was diagnosed with “exceedingly rare” type of cancer

The young woman claims she knew something was wrong after she was suffering from heart rate and blood pressure issues for more than a year. She reportedly made multiple visits to the hospital to determine the cause of these health problems. Unfortunately, the doctors reportedly told her that she suffered from anxiety and was too young to have cancer. She also said that her disease is so rare that there’s not really prognosis and nobody knows what to expect. The young woman also said that she doesn’t blame the first doctors for their comments before her diagnosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Mother with ‘more than 100 tumours’ in her body reveals the everyday symptom that was a sign of stage 4 cancer

A 30-year-old mother issued a death sentence after her heartburn turned out to be stage 4 bowel cancer like Bowelbabe Dame Deborah James is fundraising for £2k-a-month treatment that could buy her time to see her two children grow up “even just a little”.When “fit and healthy” catering assistant Amie Walton suddenly felt a shooting pain in both shoulders in September 2020, she dismissed it as fatigue from playing with son Harry, eight, and daughter Mia, six.But just 12 hours after arriving at Good Hope Hospital in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, where she lives with her fiancé, escalator engineer Chris Mills,...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
scitechdaily.com

5 Warning Signs You’re Not Getting Enough Magnesium

Magnesium is an essential mineral that plays a role in muscle relaxation, blood pressure regulation, and nerve function. Magnesium is also involved in the production of energy from food. That’s why some people call it the “energy mineral.”. Despite its importance, not everyone gets enough. Magnesium deficiency is...
FITNESS
Daily Mail

Millions of Covid-19 patients are warned they may have a deadly hidden kidney disease as shock medical study finds one in five are at risk - but it can be treated if detected early

Millions of Covid patients may have an undiagnosed, potentially fatal acute kidney disease, according to a new study. University of Queensland researchers say one in five virus patients admitted to hospital and two in five in intensive care develop acute kidney disease (AKI), a condition where the kidneys fail to filter waste from the blood.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

CDC warns that Covid patients treated with Biden-touted antiviral Paxlovid may have symptoms rebound after they finish treatment - saying its part of virus's 'natural history'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that recipients of Pfizer's antiviral Covid pill Paxlovid may have their symptoms rebound after they complete a course of the drug. The agency issued a notice on Tuesday, after reports emerged in recent months that those who received the drug...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Inc.com

Want to Spot a Liar? Science Says Ask Them Questions Like This

"When the opportunity to think becomes less, truths often sound more plausible than lies." Tell the truth. How often do you think people lie? You'll find all kinds of answers to that question:. A study from a while back in the Journal of Basic and Applied Social Psychology suggested that...
MENTAL HEALTH
LiveScience

LiveScience

67K+
Followers
5K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Making every day a little more interesting, Live Science empowers and inspires readers with the tools they need to understand the world and appreciate its everyday awe.

 https://www.livescience.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy