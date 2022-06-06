ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Summit of the Americas opens in LA today, becoming first US city to host event since 1994

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I3uN2_0g2SlLrs00
Photo courtesy of OEA - OAS/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

The Summit of the Americas opens Monday in Los Angeles, the first time a U.S. city has hosted the event since 1994 when the inaugural conference was in Miami, and representatives from the Western Hemisphere are starting to arrive.

The conference convenes once every three or four years and is expected to address issues including immigration, climate, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attendance of several countries is in doubt after the Biden administration declined to invite Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela to the conference. It led to Mexico’s president announcing he was boycotting the Summit of the Americas on Monday.

Mexico president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he would send Mexico’s foreign minister in his place.

President Joe Biden is expected to arrive for the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to host a roundtable discussion with faith leaders on reproductive health care at the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor headquarters Monday afternoon.

Harris is set to participate in a tour of the Summit of the Americas Civil Society Forum Initiatives Fair at the Sheraton Grand Hotel in downtown Los Angeles later Monday afternoon, engaging with civic leaders from the Western Hemisphere focused on women’s empowerment, democratic governance and women in government, her office said.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti will join U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Kenneth Salazar, Consul General of Mexico in L.A. Ambassador Marcela Celorio and Councilwoman Nithya Raman for the installation of the Wings of Mexico at Griffith Park at 4 p.m. Monday.

The Los Angeles City Council began the process on Friday for seeking reimbursements for expenses incurred during the meeting of leaders of countries in North, South and Central America and the Caribbean.

The summit will be from Monday through June 10 with a focus on “Building a Sustainable, Resilient and Equitable Future” in the Americas. Delegates are expected to arrive Monday and Tuesday, with the main summit events beginning Wednesday. Some related forums will begin Tuesday.

The summit is organized by the White House and the U.S. Department of State. The Los Angeles Police Department estimated that it’ll cost an additional $3.1 million per day to provide extra staffing during the event, totaling about $15.5 million for the five-day event.

The Los Angeles City Council on Friday asked the City Administrative Officer to report on reimbursement opportunities for expenses, and to collaborate with the police department to explore reimbursement opportunities for security expenses.

According to Garcetti’s office, traffic in and around downtown Los Angeles and LAX will likely be impacted from 10 p.m. Monday through noon Saturday. The summit will be based primarily at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

“We’re thrilled to host the Ninth Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles and to welcome leaders from across the Western Hemisphere here to focus on our shared goal to secure a sustainable, resilient and equitable future for all our peoples,” Garcetti said. “The Summit will bring not only real benefits to our communities and local economy, but also result in temporary changes to traffic patterns in some parts of the city — and we want to make sure that Angelenos are aware of, and prepared for, these impacts on our streets, highways and freeways.”

The mayor’s office encouraged people to avoid the areas between the Santa Monica (10) and the Hollywood (101) freeways west of the Harbor (110) Freeway, whenever possible.

From Monday at 10 p.m. through Saturday, commuters should avoid:

  • connector ramps from the east and westbound 10 Freeway to the 110 Freeway north;
  • the 110 Freeway northbound exits into downtown, including Pico Boulevard, Ninth Street, Sixth Street, Fourth Street and Third Street;
  • the 110 Freeway southbound exits for Sixth Street and Wilshire Boulevard;
  • Figueroa Street, north and southbound, between Washington Boulevard and Third Street;
  • Pico Boulevard, east and westbound, between Union Avenue and Grand Avenue;
  • Seventh Street, east and westbound, between Bixel Street and Flower Street; and
  • Wilshire Boulevard, east and westbound, between Bixel Street and Flower Street.

People can use the following freeway exits to access downtown between Monday and Saturday:

  • exit 16A Santa Fe, 15B Alameda Street, 15A Central Ave, 14B San Pedro Street and 14A Convention Center if traveling westbound on the 10 Freeway;
  • exit Convention Center/Grand Avenue/Olive Street, 14A Maple Avenue, 14B San Pedro Street, 15A Central Avenue, 15B Alameda Street, 16A Santa Fe Avenue if traveling eastbound on the 10 Freeway; and
  • exit 20B 37th Street and Exposition Boulevard, 20C Adams Boulevard, or transition onto either the 10 or 101 Freeways east or westbound if traveling northbound on the 110 Freeway.

Updates on road closures will be provided on Twitter through Caltrans at @CaltransDist7 and @CaltransHQ.

Buses and trains through Metro and the Los Angeles Department of Transportation may have detours due to the summit, and people can get LADOT updates at @ladotofficial and @ladottransit and Metro updates at @metrolaalerts on Twitter.

Garcetti’s office encouraged people departing LAX to allow additional time to get to the airport, particularly on Monday, Tuesday and Friday. People can check @FlyLAXStats or @FlyLAXAirport on Twitter for travel time updates.

According to the U.S. State Department, the meeting promotes regional cooperation and helps address the region’s most pressing issues, including increasing economic competitiveness, enhancing access to technology, countering trafficking and promoting democracy and human rights throughout the Americas.

During the most recent summit — which was in Peru in 2018 — the region’s leaders committed to fighting corruption, according to the U.S. State Department.

Comments / 2

Related
HeySoCal

Biden heads to LA while Harris arrives in Monrovia

Updates include Kamala Harris’ visit to the Dream Big Children’s Center. President Joe Biden arrived in Los Angeles Wednesday as the Summit of the Americas began its formal program of discussions among leaders from Western Hemisphere nations addressing issues ranging from immigration to climate change to COVID. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Summit of the Americas met with protesters in LA

LOS ANGELES — Two groups protested outside the Summit of the Americas in downtown Los Angeles. One wanted President Joe Biden to invite Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela to the event. The other agreed with Biden's decision to exclude them. Spectrum News speaks to people from both sides of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BBC

Is it the end for the lush lawns of Los Angeles?

"The era of the lush lawn is over," declares Lynne Toby, a pensioner who has lived in Los Angeles for 40 years. Ms Toby's attitude toward grass lawns has changed over the years. She wanted a lawn when her son was young and playing sport. But once he stopped, she let it die.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Farmer John meatpacking plant in Vernon to close

A longtime staple of the Los Angeles community will close its doors next year, citing escalating costs to operate. The Farmer John meatpacking plant, located in Vernon for more than 90 years, is expected to cease all operations in the early part of 2023 as the parent company, Smithfield Foods, Inc., plans to move most of their business located on the West Coast to different regions."Smithfield is taking these steps due to the escalating cost of doing business in California," a statement released early Friday morning said. They said that customers on the West Coast would still receive services and product from...
VERNON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
City
Hollywood, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
citywatchla.com

Why The Grove Mall Cannot Be Scaled up to “Fix LA”

This phenomenally successful venture is adjacent to the Historic Farmers Market, in LA’s Fairfax neighborhood. After a long list of zoning exceptions and numerous re-designs, the shopping mall received its final approvals in 1998. It opened for business in 2002. Twenty years later, The Grove is under the microscope...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Costa Mesa claims 2 of California's cheapest Michelin-starred restaurants

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Most Michelin starred restaurants are special occasion kinds of visits: engagements, promotions or milestone birthday celebrations. But two Costa Mesa restaurants have made a recent list, curated by food magazine Chef’s Pencil, that may make the cut for more casual visits. The magazine dug...
COSTA MESA, CA
HeySoCal

LA Sanitation seeks toiletry donations to help unhoused Angelenos

Los Angeles Sanitation and Environment is running a toiletry donation drive for the city’s unhoused population through June 24, the department announced Thursday. People can drop off unused and unopened toiletries, including soap, shampoo and conditioners, toothbrushes, toothpaste, mouthwash, razors, shaving cream, feminine hygiene products and deodorant. Donations to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Eric Garcetti
Person
Joe Biden
Channelocity

Most expensive neighborhoods in Long Beach--would you live here?

(Kirk Wester/Adobe Stock Images) Long Beach, California is not just a favorite name drop in rapper Snoop Dogg's lyrics, but it's also one of the biggest cities in California. "Long Beach has a 2020 population of 452,917. The average household income in Long Beach is $86,806 with a poverty rate of 16.83%. The median rental costs in recent years come to $1,324 per month, and the median house value is $556,100. The median age in Long Beach is 34.9 years, 34.2 years for males, and 35.6 years for females."
LONG BEACH, CA
modernfarmer.com

The Past, Present and Future of the West’s Water Woes

On June 1, the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California began implementing an extreme set of water restrictions on some of the most populous counties in the entire country, including Los Angeles County. This policy, which allows for only two days of outdoor watering per week, among other rules, is in response to the continued drought that’s plaguing the entire American West.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles City Council#Economy#South Los Angeles#Politics Local#Mexico Kenneth Salazar
Santa Monica Mirror

What Is the Most Popular Fast Food Chain in Los Angeles?

Chik-fil-A Charley’s Philly Steaks. According to the study and as reported by KTLA the Top Agency study found , “In California, there was a 49% increase in fast food consumption in 2021. That ranks 10th out of the 50 states in the country. According to the study, California as a whole chose McDonald’s as its most popular fast food restaurant.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

Meet LA’s Atheist Street Pirates who take down religious signs

Local atheist volunteers started taking down illegally posted religious signs in public places less than a year ago. Now their plunders and crowdsourced maps are gaining traction. Republicans are attempting to retake control of the House of Representatives, and November will bring several closely-watched races for LA and OC seats.
LOUISIANA STATE
nationworldnews.com

Ninth Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles: what you need to know

The Ninth Summit of the Americas will bring together leaders from countries in North, Central and South America, along with the Caribbean, to collaborate on how to advance a wide range of proposals in the Western Hemisphere. The summit will begin this Monday and will run until Friday. It will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Twitter
News Break
Politics
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy