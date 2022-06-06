ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Affordable Senior Community Opens in Sellersville; Trends I.D. It as the ‘Hottest Apartment Amenity’

By Dan Weckerly
 3 days ago
Image via Grace Inspired Ministries.

Grace Inspired Ministries (GIM), a Telford faith-based senior nonprofit, has partnered with developer Leon N. Weiner & Assoc., Inc. (LNWA) of Wilmington, Del., to build Sellersville Senior Residences (SSR).

The project’s ribbon cutting was late last month.

SSR is an affordable and supportive housing community for adults 55 years and older.

It comprises 50 apartments, eight of which will be dedicated for use by individuals with behavioral health needs.

Dan McKee, GIM President and CEO said, “Sellersville Senior Residences will bring much needed affordable and supportive housing to an area with a growing cost of living and a very limited supply of high-quality, cost-effective, rental housing for seniors.”

Construction was managed by Harkins Builders, Inc., based out of Wayne, Pa.

McKee stated the commitment to this project was strengthened by the GIM Board of Directors and company leadership, who have pledged to raise $350,000 to further support SSR.

LNWA is a Delaware based developer of apartment housing with a footprint in ten states and a lengthy record of accomplishment in Pa. Sean Kelly, Executive Vice President at LNWA, said, “Sellersville affords ample access to local flavor such as restaurants and active lifestyle opportunities.

“As we move forward from COVID, ‘community’ is the hottest apartment amenity, and this property has it in spades,” he summed up.

