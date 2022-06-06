‘The Boys’ Is Back and More Gory Than Ever

Ahead of the release of Jurassic World: Dominion, join us as we pay homage to the franchise and the beasts who dominate it. Welcome to Dinosaur Day!. The enduring lessons of the first Jurassic Park are that greed is bad and old things should be left alone. Nearly 30 years later, Jurassic World: Dominion proves that we haven’t learned a thing. It soullessly squishes together beloved original cast members and characters from the past two (barely superior) installments, and pauses for what feels like an eternity to let the two contingents mechanically give each other mutual props. “Big fan,” enthuses Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady after meeting Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill), for some reason. Yet it’s a line uttered in the same scene by Laura Dern’s Dr. Ellie Sattler, who’s trying to keep her friends old and new on topic as they try to escape yet another dinosaur-infested death trap, that’s even more telling. “Let’s finish this,” she declares—a fair demand given that it comes long after the two-hour mark in a ridiculously overlong movie, and also maybe a coded acknowledgement that it’d be better for everyone involved to abandon (and maybe bury) this franchise for a while.

