TV Series

‘The Boys’ Is Back and More Gory Than Ever

By Chris Ryan
The Ringer
 3 days ago

The Ringer

The White Rapper Episode

Justin Charity and Micah Peters open by debating about Jack Harlow and Post Malone and their latest releases (01:20). To close the show, they dive deeper into the discussion of white rappers and what they represent in today’s culture (22:04). For episode guides, further readings, and recommendations, check out...
CELEBRITIES
The Ringer

What the Heck Is Going On at Disney?

Matt is joined by CNBC’s Alex Sherman to discuss the surprising firing of Disney entertainment executive Peter Rice. They discuss what Disney is saying about it, what does this say about the future of Disney, and much more. Host: Matt Belloni. Guest: Alex Sherman. Producer: Craig Horlbeck. Associate Producer:...
BUSINESS
The Ringer

Britney Spears Gets Married, Nick Cannon Gets More Babies, and Julia Garner Gets the Madonna Role

Britney Spears married Sam Asghari this week in Los Angeles and Nick Cannon announced that he has even more children on the way (1:00). Julia Garner beat out Florence Pugh and Alexa Demie for the role of Madonna in her forthcoming biopic (14:10). This week’s Cringe Mode is the cult classic Coyote Ugly (27:13), and does seltzer mixed with balsamic vinegar actually taste like Diet Coke (53:07)?
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Ringer

Michael Che and the Feel-Good Biz of Comedy, Plus Fan Controlled Football With Ray Austin

Van and Rachel discuss the New York Times report on Deshaun Watson allegations (13:31), and Jack Del Rio’s comments and the epidemic of ‘white-nesia’ (28:44) before comedian Michael Che joins to discuss comedy and the second season of HBO’s That Damn Michael Che (44:41). Plus FCF commissioner Ray Austin joins to talk the future of football (1:20:22).
AUSTIN, TX
The Ringer

The Black Girl Genius of Mariah Carey

Numbers never lie, and Miss Mariah Carey’s numbers tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth! That’s right—on this episode of Black Girl Songbook, host Danyel Smith is honoring vocal genius Mariah Carey and her inspirational rise up the charts, second only to the Beatles for most no. 1 hits EVER. Danyel talks Mariah’s timeless music, brilliant collaborations with hip-hop artists, and her Christmas takeover. Danyel also sheds light on the difficulty of Carey’s high-heeled rise and the industry’s attempt to shut her out, as noted by the ’96 Grammy Awards snub. Plus, Marvet Britto, former publicist for Carey, joins Songbook to discuss Mariah’s contribution to music and her impact on culture. 
MUSIC
The Ringer

Meeting the Men of Gabby and Rachel’s ‘Bachelorette’ Season

Juliet is joined by Jodi Walker to dive into the bios of the 32 men vying for Gabby and Rachel’s hearts. They discuss the number of men for both Bachelorettes, weigh in on all the coaches, meet Bachelor Nation’s new set of twins, and touch on which guy would be best for each gal.
TV & VIDEOS
The Ringer

‘60 Songs That Explain the ’90s’: The History of Mobb Deep’s “Shook Ones,” As Explained by a Shook One

Grunge. Wu-Tang Clan. Radiohead. “Wonderwall.” The music of the ’90s was as exciting as it was diverse. But what does it say about the era—and why does it still matter? 60 Songs That Explain the ’90s is back for 30 more episodes to try to answer those questions. Join Ringer music writer and ’90s survivor Rob Harvilla as he treks through the soundtrack of his youth, one song (and embarrassing anecdote) at a time. Follow and listen for free exclusively on Spotify. In Episode 66 of 60 Songs That Explain the ’90s—yep, you read that right—we’re breaking down Mobb Deep and one of the best songs in rap history, “Shook Ones, Pt. II.”
HIP HOP

