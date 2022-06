The collective game-planning and best practices of Warriors opponents over Golden State’s dynastic run can be boiled down to one simple truth: The Warriors aren’t the Warriors if they’re standing still. Every successful strategy against them—whether it holds up for a single game or, in rare cases, an entire series—has been an all-out attack on their freedom of movement, which is to say an all-out attack on Stephen Curry. Slow down Curry, and you slow down the Warriors. Hold up Curry as he flies around screens, and you hold up the progress of the entire offense.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO