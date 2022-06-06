Sports & Social at Live! Casino & Hotel is Offering $1 Hot Dogs During Every Phillies Home Game

The Kimmel Cultural Campus, Chef Jose Garces and Garces Events are pleased to announce the return of Balcony Bar at The Kimmel. Starting June 15th, The Balcony Bar will feature sweeping views each and every Wednesday, from 4:30pm to 7:00pm, for Center City SIPS. The pop-up space, located on the second-tier balcony of the Kimmel Center, overlooks iconic Broad Street and City Hall. Guests will enjoy some the city’s best views, plus beats from weekly rotating DJs, ticket giveaways, discounted drinks and happy hour bites. The Balcony Bar will offer up not just the vibes, but the best sips deals, with offerings priced between $4 and $6 each. Admission to The Balcony Bar is free, with food and drink pay-as-you-go. All food and drink are presented by Garces Events. After SIPS, guests can head downstairs to Volvér for 15% off their check when they mention Balcony Bar at The Kimmel.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO