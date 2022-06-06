ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports & Social at Live! Casino & Hotel is Offering $1 Hot Dogs During Every Phillies Home Game

By Hec
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember that viral video of the Phillies fan that contacted PA Senator Bob Casey about the reduced number of Dollar Dog Nights during Phillies 2022 season? Well, Sports & Social...

Philadelphia Film Society’s “Movies on the Block” is Back Featuring Screenings in Various Neighborhoods

The Philadelphia Film Society (PFS) is excited to announce after a two year hiatus, the long-running summer movie series, Movies on the Block, will make its return this June. This year’s summer screening program kicks off on June 19 and will be hosted in every corner of Philadelphia. The lineup includes screenings of DRUMLINE, BLACK PANTHER, FANTASTIC MR. FOX, and COCO!
The Balcony Bar at The Kimmel Center Returns For SIPS With Sweeping Views, Rotating DJs and Drink Specials

The Kimmel Cultural Campus, Chef Jose Garces and Garces Events are pleased to announce the return of Balcony Bar at The Kimmel. Starting June 15th, The Balcony Bar will feature sweeping views each and every Wednesday, from 4:30pm to 7:00pm, for Center City SIPS. The pop-up space, located on the second-tier balcony of the Kimmel Center, overlooks iconic Broad Street and City Hall. Guests will enjoy some the city’s best views, plus beats from weekly rotating DJs, ticket giveaways, discounted drinks and happy hour bites. The Balcony Bar will offer up not just the vibes, but the best sips deals, with offerings priced between $4 and $6 each. Admission to The Balcony Bar is free, with food and drink pay-as-you-go. All food and drink are presented by Garces Events. After SIPS, guests can head downstairs to Volvér for 15% off their check when they mention Balcony Bar at The Kimmel.
