Restaurants

North Carolina You Can Get Free Wings This Month

By Melanie Day
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith inflation on the rise, it seems like the cost of everything is going up daily. So in this economy, I’m all about the freebies. And It’s Just Wings® is delivering with free wings. Literally. The delivery-only wings restaurant is celebrating its second birthday by giving you a gift! From now...

Why You Need to Take A Day Trip to Bird Rock Falls in North Carolina

The Bird Rock Falls is a must-see regardless of whether you are going for a day trip or a weekend getaway. Nearly three hours away from Charlotte, North Carolina, these falls are absolutely beautiful. Near Balsam Grove, North Carolina, you can explore this 0.5-mile out-and-back trail. A relatively easy route,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Everything North Carolina Shoppers Should Buy (And Not Buy) in June

Everybody needs some things, but there are months when you shouldn’t purchase certain items. It’s the end of the spring season, Father’s Day is approaching, and schools are out for summer. To make sure shoppers score the best deals on all their essentials this month, Offers.com’s deal and savings experts share what to buy (and what not to buy) in June.
LIFESTYLE
State
North Carolina State
10 Fun Facts About North Carolina You Might Not Know

Welcome to North Carolina! Home to great people, great food, and even better views depending on where you are. North Carolina offers tourists and residents tons of things to do and see. From its rich history to its many cities and modern architecture. You can go from the beach to the mountains or from the countryside to downtown city life all in one state. But, are there any hidden gems you may not know about North Carolina? Little North Carolina fun facts you may be interested in knowing.
LIFESTYLE
These are South Carolina’s 10 Best Seafood Spots to Try

Crab legs are my favorite seafood dish. Little neck clams are also a favorite of mine. Having grown up on the Jersey shore, I was fortunate to have seafood close by. Since I live next to South Carolina, I am always on the lookout for good seafood restaurants whenever I go to the shore.
BLUFFTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Food Drink
Celebrate Juneteenth at these local North Carolina events

Juneteenth is celebrated annually on June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. WUNC is compiling the following list of local events in our listening area to mark Juneteenth. Are we missing your organization's event? Please email bbustwebber@wunc.org and we will be happy to review your submission and update this list.
POLITICS
Free Dental Care This Weekend For North Carolina Veterans

Good news for North Carolina Veterans. Aspen Dental, with 10 locations in the greater Charlotte area, is offering free dental care for military veterans this Saturday, June 11th. Appointments are required and can be booked by calling 1-844-277-3646 (1-844-ASPENHMM). It’s all a part of Aspen’s 8th annual Day of Service. The dental provider hopes to honor veterans’ service while breaking down barriers to health care.
CHARLOTTE, NC
This North Carolina Town is Ranked Best Small Town to Visit in 2022

Small towns are my favorite. It’s a way to discover the hidden gems of America and immerse yourself in the state’s culture. These towns are bustling with activity from the birthplace of Paul Bunyan to the original gateway to Yellowstone. According to a new report from the Smithsonian...
'BAT-mobiles' will be looking for impaired drivers in North Carolina this summer

North Carolina officials will be employing a new tactic this summer to get impaired drivers off the roads. Motorists should be on the lookout for BAT-mobiles cruising their local streets. The BAT-mobile is the nickname that’s been given to mobile Breath Alcohol Testing Units, which are being used by local...
Lifestyle
Restaurants
Politics
Instagram
Food & Drinks
Concord woman's $1 lottery ticket nets a $110,000 jackpot

CONCORD, N.C. — A Concord woman's choice of a lottery ticket was only $1, but she was able to haul home the jackpot at that price. The North Carolina Lottery announced Wednesday that Bonnie Summers was the winner of the $110,000 jackpot from the drawing on Thursday, June 2. She bought a Quick Pick Cash 5 ticket from the Family Fare on High Point Road in Greensboro, and on Tuesday collected her prize at state headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal withholdings, she took home $78,000.
CONCORD, NC
10 incredible places to visit in North Carolina this year

North Carolina is a state located in the southeastern region of the United States. The state borders South Carolina and Georgia to the south, Tennessee to the west, and Virginia to the north. The state has a total area of 29,144 square miles and a population of over 10 million people.
TRAVEL
North Carolina bill seeks to end the scourge of free EV chargers

North Carolina appears to be at war with itself over EV charging in the state. As spotted by Clean Technica, Representative Keith Kidwell and three other sponsors introduced House Bill 1049, called "Equitable Free Vehicle Fuel Stations." That's the short title, the short summary being that Kidwell and company believe everyone needs to be aware of "free" EV charging or receive the same benefits, no matter what kind of car they drive. The first section states, "Any person who is engaged in a business where electric vehicle charging stations are provided for use by the public at no charge shall ensure that each customer of the business, without regard to whether the customer uses the charging stations, is informed of, on the receipt for purchases, the percentage of the amount of the customer’s total purchase price that is a result of the business providing electric vehicle charging stations at no charge."
POLITICS
N.C. House passes bill allowing THC drugs that are FDA-approved

S.B. 448 Controlled Substances Act could fast track only FDA approved drugs containing marijuana in North Carolina. Passage of the bill may derail the Compassionate Care Act which would approve non-FDA approved medical marijuana. The N.C. House voted Wednesday, 92-9, in favor of Senate Bill 448, legalizing FDA-approved THC medications....
CONGRESS & COURTS
Explore North Carolina’s “Road to Nowhere,” three hours from Charlotte

If you’re looking for North Carolina’s famous “Road to Nowhere,” just follow the dead end signs in the outskirts of Bryson City. The graffiti-filled tunnel to you-guessed-it nowhere is a quirky, but fun tourist attraction a little over three hours west of Charlotte. [Related Axios guide: 12 must-visit mountain towns within four hours of Charlotte] […] The post Explore North Carolina’s “Road to Nowhere,” three hours from Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
BRYSON CITY, NC
Top Places to Buy a House in South Carolina for 2022

Contemplating moving further down South? Maybe you have been looking into South Carolina and wondering where to go. South Carolina has some amazing views and small towns worth living in. Born and raised in Charleston, I know all about Lowcountry living. South Carolina is home to great food, shopping, art, and some of the best people you will ever meet. If you are thinking about where to live in South Carolina, then you have just found the right place to start your hunt.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

