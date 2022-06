One of the best fights in the last few years is set for its second chapter. Two of the best bantamweights of this era will throw down in Japan on Tuesday when unified champion Naoya Inoue takes on WBC titleholder Nonito Donaire at the Saitama Arena (5 a.m. ET, ESPN+). The pair first met in 2019 in a bout hailed as the best of the year to conclude the World Boxing Super Series tournament in the 118-pound division.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO