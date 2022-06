NORTH PORT, Fla. - While a man was walking around a North Port motel during the middle of the night, deputies said he was bitten by an alligator. According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, around 12:45 a.m., the 49-year-old was walking in the front garden Warm Mineral Springs Motel, located on Tamiami Trail. Deputies said he is a resident at the motel.

NORTH PORT, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO