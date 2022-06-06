ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa election leaders make sure Primary votes are secure

By Marcus McIntosh
KCCI.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — Primary day is tomorrow, Tuesday, June 7, 2022 — but if there are voters concerned about the security of the election here, KCCI could not find them. "I don't have concerns about voter...

www.kcci.com

Comments / 2

Related
Pen City Current

Mitchell, Widbin defeated in Republican primaries

DES MOINES – Iowa Rep. Joe Mitchell (R-Wayland) was ousted in Tuesday’s primary voting for State Rep. District 87. Mitchell, whose district has changed for the upcoming term due to state redistricting, is serving his second term representing southeast Iowa, including northwest Lee County. The new 87th district...
LEE COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Iowa senator, lawmakers announce DEFEND Act

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst and several other lawmakers announced a bipartisan effort to control Iranian tensions. The DEFEND Act would require the Department of Defense to work with Jordan, Egypt, and other Middle Eastern countries to create a coordinated defense system in the region. This is in response to Iran boosting production of enriched uranium in an effort to grow its nuclear program.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Reynolds helps oust 4 sitting GOP legislators in primary

DES MOINES, IA — It is not usual for a sitting governor to endorse several newcomer candidates. But Governor Kim Reynolds endorsed four candidates in the House who are for public tax dollars for private school funding; and every single one of them won Tuesday night. Zachary Dieken won the Republican primary for District 5, […]
IOWA STATE
1380kcim.com

Winners Declared For State And Federal Office Races In 2022 Iowa Primaries

After winning his party’s nomination over two competitors, a retired Navy admiral, Democrat Mike Franken, will challenge Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley’s reelection this fall. Franken beat former congresswoman Abby Finkenauer and physician Glenn Hurst on Tuesday to earn the right to run against Grassley. The veteran Republican is seeking an eighth Senate term. Franken’s primary win is something of a surprise, given that Finkenauer was better known throughout the state. Her 2018 victory over a Republican congressman made her the second-youngest woman elected to Congress. Grassley won the Republican nomination over a state legislator and lawyer from Sioux City, Jim Carlin. In Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, State Senator Zach Nunn edged Gary Leffler and Nicole Hasso to challenge Democrat Cindy Axne. A Des Moines businessman, Todd Halbur, defeated former State Representative Mary Ann Hanusa for the Republican nomination for Iowa State Auditor. Linn County Auditor Joel Miller beat Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker to run against Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate during the upcoming midterm elections, slated for Nov. 8. Carroll County did not have any contested races on the ballot. Over 355,000 Iowans participated in Tuesday’s primary or about 16 percent of registered voters. Full results from the 2022 Iowa Primaries can be found included with this story on our website.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Elections
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
KCCI.com

In Iowa, Republicans outnumbered Democrats in Tuesday's primary election

DES MOINES, Iowa — Voter turnout inTuesday's primary election was higher than in previous ones, according to unofficial numbers released by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. More than 356,000 Iowans participated in the election. That's the second-highest total for a primary since 1994. Additionally, more than 73,000 Iowans...
IOWA STATE
KGLO News

A 3-1 vote split among Iowa’s U.S. House members on gun bill

WASHINGTON — Iowa’s delegation in the U.S. House has voted along party lines on new gun regulations, like raising the age to buy AR-15 style rifles from 18 to 21. Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines called it “common sense, comprehensive legislation that will help curb the gun violence epidemic.” The three Iowa Republicans in the U.S. House voted no. Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, said the bill Democrats proposed was unconstitutional.
Local 4 WHBF

Iowa surpasses 356,000 voters in June primary

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced that over 356,000 Iowans participated in the June 7 primary election, according to unofficial numbers released by Pate’s office. More than 73,000 Iowans voted absentee, which is the second highest total for a primary election in state history. The unofficial turnout by political party was 195,355 Republicans and […]
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Wyman
Person
Paul Pate
KCCI.com

Iowa Primary Election: Find results here

DES MOINES, Iowa — Polls closed at 8 p.m. for Iowa’s Primary Election. Iowans are making their voices heard in several key races, including the House and Senate. The votes will set the stage for the November midterms. Find election results below or check with your county auditor’s...
Sioux City Journal

OTHER VOICES: A mean, disappointing 2022 Iowa legislative session

The 2022 session of the Iowa Legislature had a mean streak. On the session’s first day, Senate President Jake Chapman, a Republican from Adel, declared that public schools and the media have a “sinister agenda” aimed at harming children. With that began a session where many majority Republicans and GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds assailed public education. Chapman even proposed legislation that would have made teachers and school staff into criminals for making books he dubbed obscene available in libraries.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Unemployment claims increase in Iowa and nationally

DES MOINES, Iowa — Twenty-seven thousand more Americans filed for unemployment last week. The total number of claims is just under 230,000, which is the highest it has been since mid-January. The total number of national claims still remains near a five-decade low. Here in Iowa, both the number...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure Security#Information Security#Election State#Kcci#Homeland Security#Us Cybersecurity#Iowan
ourquadcities.com

Second Amendment rights in Iowa to be on November ballot

Gun policies continue to be a hot debate topic in the U.S. after the recent mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, with lawmakers struggling to agree on how to take action. But in Iowa specifically, gun policies could get even more attention over the next six months. That’s because voters...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
B102.7

Men, Shave Off Your Mustaches To Stay Out of Iowa Jail

Every once in a while, you'll come across these weird laws that are just too ridiculous to be true. Then you question who even thought to create these strange statutes. I was researching some peculiar laws in Iowa I discovered on the Only in Your State website. These laws are truly unusual, especially the laws that are really targeting the men in Iowa. If you have kissed a woman for longer than five minutes, winked at a woman you don't know, or you kissed a woman in public while sporting a mustache...then congratulations! You'd be classified as an offender in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Bud & Mary's to increase cannabis production in Iowa

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — MedPharm is rebranding its dispensary. It is investing more than $10 million into its existing cannabis production facility, the company will now be known as Bud & Mary's. Previously, the crop was able to meet the state's medical marijuana needs for five to six months....
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa faces increased drought levels despite surplus of rain

DES MOINES, Iowa — Despite all of the rain that has covered Iowa in the past week, Iowa’sdrought situation has not been resolved. A new drought monitor map was released Thursday, showing that just over 72% of Iowa is drought-free. That value is down three-tenths of a percent...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy