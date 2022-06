A controversial effort to arm some Louisiana teachers and administrators to combat school shooters failed in the final hours of this year’s legislative session. Rep. Danny McCormick’s gun legislation – House Bill 37 – started out as a permitless carry proposal that would have allowed Louisianans over the age of 21 to carry a concealed firearm without undergoing the training, registration and permitting process currently required under state law. But in the aftermath of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, state lawmakers on the Senate’s Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Committee decided to refocus the bill on school safety.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO