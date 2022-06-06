ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson Was 'Home From Beginning' for 2023 CB Avieon Terrell

By JP Priester
 3 days ago

Legacy recruit Avieon Terrell details his decision to join Clemson's 2023 recruiting class.

Clemson added to its 2023 recruiting class on Monday when legacy recruit Avieon Terrell announced a commitment to the Tigers.

The younger brother of former Clemson corner and 2020 first-round NFL draft pick, A.J. Terrell, detailed his decision with Sports Illustrated's Matt Ray,

"Clemson just felt like home," Terrell said of his decision. "I really couldn't build a better relationship with anyone else. It was just home for me from the beginning."

Terrell was the first player in the 2023 class to pick up a Clemson offer way back in April of 2020, something that always stood out to the talented defensive back out of Westlake High in Atlanta. His strong bond with cornerbacks coach Mike Reed was another huge factor in his decision.

"I was their first 2023 offer," Terrell said. "That always meant a lot to me. It was only right because it was home. We have been talking about recruiting since. Coach Reed is my guy. We talk every single day. I told Coach Reed that I was going to take my officials and stuff, then do Clemson last, and even then, they told me they'd be waiting. I just couldn't do it because my relationship was not going to be better anywhere else. I just locked in with Coach Reed."

While Terrell did not publicly announce a commitment until Monday, he informed the Clemson coaching staff of his decision after an unofficial visit last Wednesday.

"They told me I made their day," he said. "They were very happy when I got on the phone with them."

His older brother always wanted him to make his own decision, but at the same time was hoping he'd end up at Clemson, the program that helped develop him into a first-round draft pick of the Atlanta Falcons.

"A.J. was excited," the younger Terrell said of his brother's reaction. "He was happy. He always wanted me to go to Clemson. Even when I told him I was going on other visits, he would tell me, 'bro, you know where home is at.' A.J. was happy when I committed."

Terrell is the fifth member of the Tigers' 2023 recruiting class and the second corner, joining Branden Strozier, who announced a commitment last month.

While the recruiting services may be divided on how they view Terrell as a prospect, the Clemson coaching staff sees him as a versatile player with the potential to be a lockdown corner.

"They said they want to play me anywhere," Terrell said. "Wherever the other team's best receiver is, that is where they want to put me. It means a lot to me because once I get comfortable in their program, it means I can be in their top corner. I just have to go in there and work and stay humble."

Now that his recruitment is over, Terrell talked about what kind of player the Tigers are getting, and he's confident that they will like what they see.

"They are getting a dawg," Terrell said. "A humble beast. A leader. A worker. All of it."

The 2022 Tigers will look to make a run at a fourth national title this season and are currently on FanDuel Sportsbook's list to win it all in 2022 at No. 4.

ESPN

Longtime NFL defensive coordinator Gregg Williams heads XFL's first batch of assistant coach hires

Former NFL head coach and longtime defensive coordinator Gregg Williams heads the XFL's first batch of assistant coach hires, the league announced Wednesday. Williams will serve as the defensive coordinator for head coach Reggie Barlow's team. Williams, a former head coach of the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns who served a one-year suspension in 2012 for his role in the New Orleans Saints' Bountygate scandal, last coached with the New York Jets in 2020.
