Iowa City, IA

Woman arrested has history with Iowa City Police

KCRG.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says the team will share information with the government on any potential threats or risks when...

www.kcrg.com

Chris Lang
3d ago

so she still a human bean u don't hit no woman I bet he beat his wife or they hide it that's what polices do liers cause they got a badge a gun press charges on him he need to be Fired

KCRG.com

Police warn about string of car thefts

Former West High girls tennis coach Amie Villarini sues Iowa City school district for defamation. Iowa ladies football academy celebrates coming to an end after 10 years Saturday. 77 Linn County students return to school, parents defer fines & jail time thanks to Truancy Deferred Prosecution Program. One of the...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Teens arrested after stealing vehicles in Bremer and Black Hawk County

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - People have arrested three juveniles after police say they stole two vehicles in the northeastern Iowa area. On May 31st, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stolen vehicle from the 1300 block of 260th St. Waverly. An investigation showed that three teens, a 16-year-old female from Marshalltown, a 15-year-old male from Garwin, and a 17-year-old female from Dubuque, stole a 1995 Rally Wagon and drove it to Cedar Falls.
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

UI Police confirm KCJJ report of shots fired in the Ped Mall last month

University of Iowa Police have confirmed an earlier KCJJ report of a firearm being discharged on the Ped Mall last month. KCJJ first reported on May 28th that Iowa City Police responded to a shots fired call in front of The Fieldhouse on South Dubuque Street just after 1:45 that morning. According to the ICPD Daily Activity Log, a caller reported finding a shell in the alley behind the bar.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City woman arrested in viral video, back in jail for previous OWI

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Daria Brown, the woman arrested in the now-viral video from Iowa City last Friday, turned herself in Tuesday for a probation revocation on a previous OWI charge. Friday’s altercation left Brown facing multiple charges including Public Intoxication, Interference with Official Acts, 3 Counts of Assault...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa woman at center of viral arrest video faces new charges

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa City woman facing several charges from an altercation with police has been arrested again. Daria Brown was booked into the Johnson County Jail on Tuesday afternoon. She turned herself in Tuesday for a probation revocation on a previous OWI charge. Brown was already...
IOWA CITY, IA
94.1 KRNA

Iowa Inmate Has Escaped Twice in Two Months

Austin Wheeler of Indianola was in a transitional center (typically a facility that is used for drug or alcohol rehabilitation and then release back into the public) in the Fort Dodge area before March 27 of this year. Court documents obtained by KCCI say that Wheeler, 20, simply signed himself...
INDIANOLA, IA
KCJJ

Traffic dispute leads to weapons charge against Iowa City man

A traffic incident in downtown Iowa City Tuesday has led to weapons charges against a passenger in one of the vehicles involved. According to the arrest report, 21-year-old Kaleb Moore of Michael Street was a passenger in a Mustang when a woman honked her horn at the vehicle while they were waiting in traffic. Moore then allegedly got out of the car, approached the woman and called her a racial slur. The woman then drove away from the scene.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa City police release video from arrest that is now under review

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) — Police have released camera footage related to a June 3 arrest of an Iowa City woman that is now under review. KCRG reports footage shows officers encountering 22-year-old Daria D. Brown as she hit the windows of a downtown bar. While speaking with Brown, officers learned Brown had assaulted a bar employee. The bar declined to pursue charges. Police still placed Brown under arrest for public intoxication due to the level of intoxication and assaultive behavior,
KCJJ

Iowa City man charged with stealing Amazon packages

An Iowa City man was taken into custody after allegedly stealing Amazon packages. Police say 30-year-old Yshan Rogers of 7th Street went to the 622 Orchard Court apartment complex on two occasions, May 16th and May 19th of this year. He reportedly took an Amazon package from the same victim; one package was by the mailbox with the other one right in front of the victim’s door.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Waterloo police investigate break-in at Gates Pool

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo police are investigating after they say someone broke into the concessions area of Gates Pool on Tuesday. Police responded to an alarm at the pool, located at 750 East Donald Street, just after 3 a.m. Officers said they found damage to the concessions area doors...
WATERLOO, IA
98.1 KHAK

Traveling Group of Criminals Are Targeting Eastern Iowa

A traveling group of criminals are now targeting Eastern Iowa. Normally when I think of a traveling gang, I think of a circus group or a traveling carnival, but this is nowhere close to that. Honestly, this is just straight-up creepy. According to KCRG, they are known as a "Felony Lane Gang."
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Dubuque police asking public to check their surveillance cameras

Our Town Postville bakery Mi Dulce Elena makes sweet treats for people’s most important moments. In Postville, the bakery Mi Dulce Elena is making creations for some of people’s most important moments. Funeral held for victim of deadly shooting outside Ames church. Updated: 1 hours ago. It's been...
DUBUQUE, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man arrested after allegedly using residence to deal drugs

An Iowa City man has been arrested after a search warrant at his mobile home turned up drugs and thousands in cash. Police executed the search warrant on January 25th at the Breckenridge Estates Mobile Home Park residence of 40-year-old Miguel Paredes. Investigators reportedly located over 500 grams of cocaine, a small amount of marijuana and mushrooms, digital scales, packaging materials, two cellphones, and over $5000 in cash.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Oelwein man found guilty of distributing meth

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man who sold methamphetamine to an employee at his workplace was convicted of two counts of distribution of methamphetamine on Thursday. Evidence at the trial shows that law enforcement agents coordinated with the employee in question to set up two controlled purchases of methamphetamine from 39-year-old Justin Michael Buehler. Agents surveilled the purchases and recorded audio from the incident. Buehler was previously convicted for his involvement with methamphetamine in 2007.
OELWEIN, IA
1230kfjb.com

Marshalltown Police Investigate Suspicious Activity Complaint; Man is Later Arrested on Drug and Trespassing Charges

Early this morning, Marshalltown Police received a report of suspicious activity taking place near a business located in the 900 block of East Main Street. An investigation by police later led to the arrest of 38-year-old Adan Macia Manzo on charges of Having Possession of a Controlled Substance; and Criminal Trespass by Refusing to Vacate the Premises.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Man killed after exchange of gunfire with Iowa officer near Casey's store

DAVENPORT, Iowa — An investigation is underway after police say an officer shot and killed a man who was apparently tampering with an air conditioning unit at a convenience store early Wednesday morning. According to Davenport police, the officer was called to a Casey's store at about 12:48 a.m....

