Woman arrested has history with Iowa City Police

A traffic incident in downtown Iowa City Tuesday has led to weapons charges against a passenger in one of the vehicles involved. According to the arrest report, 21-year-old Kaleb Moore of Michael Street was a passenger in a Mustang when a woman honked her horn at the vehicle while they were waiting in traffic. Moore then allegedly got out of the car, approached the woman and called her a racial slur. The woman then drove away from the scene.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO