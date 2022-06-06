ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Newborn elk in Estes Park

estesparknews.com
 4 days ago

The elk calves are beginning to show up all over the Estes Valley!...

www.estesparknews.com

estesparknews.com

Dr. Don Seedle

Clyde Donald “Don” Seedle, DVM, of Estes Park, Colorado died June 1, 2022. He was 82 years o…
ESTES PARK, CO
estesparknews.com

Trail Ridge Ribbon Cutting Is About More Than Opening A Road

Among the many spectacular features of Rocky Mountain National Park, Trail Ridge Road is arguably one of its most spectacular. Spanning the width of the park and reaching an elevation of 12,183 feet above sea level, Trail Ridge Road crosses the Continental Divide and connects Grand Lake and Estes Park. Its construction began in September, 1929 and ended July, 1932 at Fall River Pass. Named an All-American Road in 1996, it’s one of only 13 American Byways in Colorado.
99.9 The Point

This “Famous” Colorado Ice Cream Shop Is A Tradition You Have To Try

Summer in Colorado means we're going to start to see some pretty warm temps outside. That's why you have to try this local Colorado Ice cream gem to cool down. Summer means a lot of things. No school, vacations, longer days, swimming pools, and maybe the best part, extra ice cream shop visits. When I was younger we'd always take trips to the local Dolly Maddison Ice Cream Shop and I'd get a rootbeer shake or an ice cream cone the size of my head. Sadly, all of the Dolly Maddison's, including the one just down from the radio station on Main Street in Windsor, closed their doors. There are still some amazing locally owned and operated ice cream shops around Colorado including one famous hidden gem down in Denver.
DENVER, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

New legislation exempts fire ponds from Colorado water law

Gov. Jared Polis signed Senate Bill 22-114 into law Wednesday, authorizing the designation of fire-suppression ponds that will be exempt from the Prior Appropriation System established by the Colorado Constitution. The law allows up to 30 acres of fire-suppression ponds per county and bars the Colorado Division of Water Resources...
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
aboutboulder.com

Boulder County’s Moose Population is Thriving – Best Places to View Them

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Colorado now has nearly 3,000 moose, and the moose population in Boulder County is thriving.” I think moose took off in the county once they got here,” said Dave Hoerath, a wildlife biologist with Boulder County Parks & Open Space, “because we have some very good habitat in the high country: willows and bottoms in the City of Boulder Watershed lands, as well as some of the alpine meadows in the Indian Peaks Wilderness.” Given our desirable moose habitat, where might you find them in Boulder County’s open spaces? While moose can be seen almost anywhere in Boulder County, the majority of sightings occur at Mud Lake and Caribou Ranch Open Space near Nederland, and they are also frequently reported at the Forestry Sort Yards and Reynolds Ranch.
99.9 The Point

This Denver Restaurant Located in a Former Mortuary is to Die For

There are approximately 12,000 restaurants throughout Colorado, all offering unique menus and delicious dishes. Denver alone is a foodie's paradise - one could spend weeks upon weeks eating at different restaurants around town. One restaurant in the Mile High City, known as Linger, is particularly to die for. Formerly Olinger...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado to incentivize residents to replace grass lawns with water-saving landscaping

Colorado is planning a program to incentivize residents to replace their grass lawns with landscaping that needs less water to maintain. Signed into law on Wednesday, House Bill 1151 requires the Colorado Water Conservation Board to develop a statewide financial incentive program to inspire voluntary turf replacement for homeowners, local governments and nonprofits.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

First Buc-ee’s location to break ground in Colorado Tuesday

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. (KKTV) - The first ever Buc-ee’s travel center location in Colorado will break ground on Tuesday. This location will be in Johnstown, Colorado. This location will be around 74,000 square feet with 116 fueling positions, with thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers. Officials say this Buc-ee’s will bring 175 new, permanent, full-time jobs to the area.
secretdenver.com

Indulge In Lavender-Scented Everything At Chatfield Farm’s Lavender Festival Returning This July

It’s finally going to be lavender season. Lavender season is a favorite for those who like their drinks, food, and house decor flavored or scented with the popular herb. This year, Denver Botanic Garden’s is bringing back their Lavender Festival, taking place a little outside the city at Chatfield Farms, in the month of July when the lavender will be at its peak bloom.
CBS Denver

Largest Ever ‘Buc-ee’s’ Breaks Ground In Johnstown, As Demand For Retail And Housing Grows In Northern Colorado

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. (CBS4) – In what could soon be the largest gas station and convenience store in the world, “Buc-ee’s” officially broke ground on a project in Johnstown that will redefine the way people are welcomed to northern Colorado. With a 74,000-square-foot convenience store and 116 gas pumps built into the project design, Buc-ee’s president Beaver Aplin told CBS4 this store will be his company’s largest ever. The project, which has been months in the making, officially broke ground on Tuesday morning. The location, set at the southwest corner of Highway 60 and I-25, promises to change the landscape of Johnstown’s...
JOHNSTOWN, CO
Inside the Firm Podcast

Severance, Colorado’s Newest Landmark To-Be is a Beer-Drinker’s Heaven

“G5 Brews” is a brewery and taphouse that is on the path to become a destination spot for the Town of Severance and northern Colorado as a whole. Situated directly across the street from the original and renowned family-friendly G5 Brewpub, the 21+ taphouse boasts a 22-foot long cantilevered event space that beckons passing pedestrians and drivers to make a stop for a beer, or a few…
SEVERANCE, CO
9NEWS

Proctor's Garden: How to have a colorful xeriscaped garden

DENVER, Colorado — So many people misunderstand xeriscaping. The word xeriscape is derived from the Greek word for dry, xeris, so it means "dry scape." And xeriscaping is as simple as it sounds: gardening with very little water. Bad examples of xeriscaping abound. Avoid gravel, bark mulch, landscape fabric...
DENVER, CO

