Newborn elk in Estes Park

Among the many spectacular features of Rocky Mountain National Park, Trail Ridge Road is arguably one of its most spectacular. Spanning the width of the park and reaching an elevation of 12,183 feet above sea level, Trail Ridge Road crosses the Continental Divide and connects Grand Lake and Estes Park. Its construction began in September, 1929 and ended July, 1932 at Fall River Pass. Named an All-American Road in 1996, it’s one of only 13 American Byways in Colorado.
If the Mayor of Flavortown said it, then it must be true. The state of Colorado is home to some pretty incredible eats, but you don't have my word for it - just ask Guy Fieri, one of the world's most famous foodies. Over the years, Guy has paid special...
Millions of people watched the Netflix documentary surrounding the sketchy stories that took place inside Los Angeles' notorious Cecil Hotel — but when it comes to hotels with a dark history, one in Colorado could definitely rival the Cecil when it comes to the creepy factor. While it may...
Summer in Colorado means we're going to start to see some pretty warm temps outside. That's why you have to try this local Colorado Ice cream gem to cool down. Summer means a lot of things. No school, vacations, longer days, swimming pools, and maybe the best part, extra ice cream shop visits. When I was younger we'd always take trips to the local Dolly Maddison Ice Cream Shop and I'd get a rootbeer shake or an ice cream cone the size of my head. Sadly, all of the Dolly Maddison's, including the one just down from the radio station on Main Street in Windsor, closed their doors. There are still some amazing locally owned and operated ice cream shops around Colorado including one famous hidden gem down in Denver.
Gov. Jared Polis signed Senate Bill 22-114 into law Wednesday, authorizing the designation of fire-suppression ponds that will be exempt from the Prior Appropriation System established by the Colorado Constitution. The law allows up to 30 acres of fire-suppression ponds per county and bars the Colorado Division of Water Resources...
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Colorado now has nearly 3,000 moose, and the moose population in Boulder County is thriving.” I think moose took off in the county once they got here,” said Dave Hoerath, a wildlife biologist with Boulder County Parks & Open Space, “because we have some very good habitat in the high country: willows and bottoms in the City of Boulder Watershed lands, as well as some of the alpine meadows in the Indian Peaks Wilderness.” Given our desirable moose habitat, where might you find them in Boulder County’s open spaces? While moose can be seen almost anywhere in Boulder County, the majority of sightings occur at Mud Lake and Caribou Ranch Open Space near Nederland, and they are also frequently reported at the Forestry Sort Yards and Reynolds Ranch.
There are approximately 12,000 restaurants throughout Colorado, all offering unique menus and delicious dishes. Denver alone is a foodie's paradise - one could spend weeks upon weeks eating at different restaurants around town. One restaurant in the Mile High City, known as Linger, is particularly to die for. Formerly Olinger...
I have a hard time buying this because I feel like we're constantly hearing and seeing stories about crime in this particular city and honestly, this was one of the last cities I expected to see come up on any safe list but here it is. According to Cheapism.com, Aurora...
Colorado is planning a program to incentivize residents to replace their grass lawns with landscaping that needs less water to maintain. Signed into law on Wednesday, House Bill 1151 requires the Colorado Water Conservation Board to develop a statewide financial incentive program to inspire voluntary turf replacement for homeowners, local governments and nonprofits.
JOHNSTOWN, Colo. (KKTV) - The first ever Buc-ee’s travel center location in Colorado will break ground on Tuesday. This location will be in Johnstown, Colorado. This location will be around 74,000 square feet with 116 fueling positions, with thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers. Officials say this Buc-ee’s will bring 175 new, permanent, full-time jobs to the area.
It’s finally going to be lavender season. Lavender season is a favorite for those who like their drinks, food, and house decor flavored or scented with the popular herb. This year, Denver Botanic Garden’s is bringing back their Lavender Festival, taking place a little outside the city at Chatfield Farms, in the month of July when the lavender will be at its peak bloom.
A look at ” Anna Beninati Train Accident In Colorado: How Did Her Leg Loss Happen?” – On September 5, 2011, Anna Beninati, a teenage student from Utah, lost her legs while attempting to jump aboard a moving freight train in Colorado, in an accident that reverberated across the country.
JOHNSTOWN, Colo. (CBS4) – In what could soon be the largest gas station and convenience store in the world, “Buc-ee’s” officially broke ground on a project in Johnstown that will redefine the way people are welcomed to northern Colorado. With a 74,000-square-foot convenience store and 116 gas pumps built into the project design, Buc-ee’s president Beaver Aplin told CBS4 this store will be his company’s largest ever.
The project, which has been months in the making, officially broke ground on Tuesday morning. The location, set at the southwest corner of Highway 60 and I-25, promises to change the landscape of Johnstown’s...
“G5 Brews” is a brewery and taphouse that is on the path to become a destination spot for the Town of Severance and northern Colorado as a whole. Situated directly across the street from the original and renowned family-friendly G5 Brewpub, the 21+ taphouse boasts a 22-foot long cantilevered event space that beckons passing pedestrians and drivers to make a stop for a beer, or a few…
Before long, we'll look back at all of this I-25/Highway 34 construction and laugh. In the meantime, more frustrations are in store for those needing to go east-west across I-25 at Loveland. If you've traveled over I-25 on Highway 34 the last week, you've seen they're really getting ready to...
DENVER, Colorado — So many people misunderstand xeriscaping. The word xeriscape is derived from the Greek word for dry, xeris, so it means "dry scape." And xeriscaping is as simple as it sounds: gardening with very little water. Bad examples of xeriscaping abound. Avoid gravel, bark mulch, landscape fabric...
A couple of 'restaurant' shows have come to Loveland in the last year, and now it seems as though another one is here to do their thing. It was in October of 2021, that 'Restaurant Impossible' came to Loveland to help out Casa Real. They did make improvements, though not everyone was keen on what they did.
Comments / 0