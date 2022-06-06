ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers: Darvin Ham Heaps Praise on Russell Westbrook In Introductory Presser

By Eric Eulau
AllLakers
AllLakers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MzHsx_0g2SMYCa00

Darvin Ham was incredibly complimentary of Russell Westbrook during his introductory press conference on Monday.

The Darvin Ham has officially begun. The Lakers new head coach and vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka held an introductory press conference at the Lakers practice facility in El Segundo today. Media members were on hand for Ham's big day and inevitably, the new head coach was asked about Lakers guard Russell Westbrook .

View the original article to see embedded media.

Ham took the opportunity to compliment Westbrook at length and state that he believes the former MVP still has a lot in the tank.

“Don’t get it messed up. Russell is one of the best players our league has ever seen. He still has a ton left in that tank. I don’t know why people tend to write him off. I’m going to approach him like every player I’ve ever encountered. We’re going to talk about our running habits with the ball, without the ball."

Now, it's an introductory press conference. The new head coach is supposed to be overwhelmingly positive about all of his players, especially his stars, but Ham went above and beyond just "checking the box" on the topic of Westbrook.

It's not secret that Westbrook, who was in attendance for Ham's presser, struggled to to find his groove offensively last season with the Lakers. He finished second in the NBA in total turnovers (295) and 89th in two-point field goal percentage (48.5%) among qualified players.

Since it's becoming more and more apparent that the Lakers intend to start the season with Westbrook on the roster, one of Ham's biggest challenges will be maximizing the abilities of the 33-year-old guard.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Draymond's mom goes off on Barkley, Perk for remarks about son

Draymond Green definitely got it from his mama. If you thought the Warriors veteran forward was outspoken, his mom doesn’t hold back when it comes to defending her son. Mary Babers-Green joined 95.7 The Game’s “The Morning Roast” on Wednesday and addressed her son’s, and the Warriors’, biggest haters.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Segundo, CA
El Segundo, CA
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
NBC Sports

Nia Long, Guy Fieri among many celebs at TD Garden for Game 3

The stars are out at TD Garden for Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors. A number of celebrities are in attendance for the first Finals game in Boston since 2010. Among them is rapper Nelly, who's taking the stage at halftime, and NBC's The Voice finalist Michelle Brooks-Thompson, who's performing the National Anthem.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Draymond Green-Cedric Maxwell verbal feud escalates

BOSTON -- Ultimately, the things that Cedric Maxwell and Draymond Green say into microphones won't mean a lick in the grand scheme of things. Or in the minor scheme of things. But that doesn't mean it's not entertaining.The verbal sparring began when Cedric Maxwell spoke with Hall of Famer Gary Payton after the Warriors beat the Celtics in Game 2. In a candid moment on a video stream of some sort, Maxwell stated with conviction, "Let me just say this to you, and I'm gonna be as clear as I can: That s--- Draymond Green was doing? During the '80s...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Rob Pelinka
Person
Darvin Ham
NBC Sports

Draymond Green responds to Cedric Maxwell's comments on physicality

The Boston Celtics had plenty to say about Draymond Green's Game 2 antics, but no one was more critical of the Golden State Warriors star than C's great Cedric Maxwell. Maxwell, a two-time NBA champion with Boston in 1981 and 1984, called out Green for instigating dust-ups with Grant Williams and Jaylen Brown.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

JP reveals his perfect nickname to fit in with Splash Bros

Already on a team with the craftiest nickname in sports, the Splash Brothers -- Steph Curry and Klay Thompson -- Jordan Poole's rise to stardom in his third season with the Warriors has proven worthy of a moniker of his own. Just like a "Curry flurry" or "Game 6 Klay,"...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heaps#Mvp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Klay: Draymond, Dubs will 'respond like champions' in Game 4

As the Warriors fight for their fourth NBA title in eight seasons, Klay Thompson believes his team has what it takes to even the series come Friday. Golden State’s subpar performance in Game 3 resulted in a two-games-to-one deficit against the Boston Celtics in the best-of-seven NBA Finals. After the Warriors’ 116-100 loss on Wednesday night at TD Garden, Draymond Green’s lackluster showing was a major talking point.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy