Public Notice - Dog Park

Experience a blend of adventure and comfort in one of the largest stretches of protected forest in Ohio. Shawnee State Park is a wild place. The official footprint of Ohio’s southernmost state park, near Portsmouth, is 1,095 acres, but Shawnee is nestled within the Shawnee State Forest, which in turn is adjacent to forested area conserved by private conservation groups. This all adds up to nearly 85,000 acres of tree-filled hills and one of the largest stretches of protected forest in Ohio.

SHAWNEE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO