ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Public Notice - Dog Park

By Government Websites by CivicPlus®
coz.org
 4 days ago

The City of Zanesville Parks Department will be applying a pesticide on the weeds at...

www.coz.org

Comments / 0

Related
SCDNReports

Ohio Vandals Key Over 100 Cars in Small Towns

Vandals hit a small Ohio community hard, keying over 100 vehicles in a destructive overnight spree between Monday and Tuesday. Now police are asking for the public's help to track these crooks down. Police say the vandals left a distinctive calling card behind, marking every one of the targeted vehicles with a capital letter A.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Why multiple flights to John Glenn International were diverted Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Multiple inbound flights to John Glenn Columbus International Airport had to land in other cities Thursday. Arrival data from FlightRadar24 showed that around 11 flights were diverted, including planes from Denver; Las Vegas; Seattle; Charleston, South Carolina; and New York. The communications director for John Glenn International confirmed at least four […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Zanesville, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
City
Zanesville, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found in water at Alum Creek State Park

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A body has been recovered at Alum Creek State Park Tuesday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, officers were called to an area near the park’s beach for reports of a missing person last seen on a standup paddleboard at approximately 6:15 p.m. ODNR confirmed at 9:50 […]
columbusmonthly.com

Get Wild in Shawnee State Park, Ohio's Little Smokies

Experience a blend of adventure and comfort in one of the largest stretches of protected forest in Ohio. Shawnee State Park is a wild place. The official footprint of Ohio’s southernmost state park, near Portsmouth, is 1,095 acres, but Shawnee is nestled within the Shawnee State Forest, which in turn is adjacent to forested area conserved by private conservation groups. This all adds up to nearly 85,000 acres of tree-filled hills and one of the largest stretches of protected forest in Ohio.
SHAWNEE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Park#Riverside Park#Public Notice
Farm and Dairy

Kubota L3700SU Loader, Backhoe Only 160 Hours, Power Tools, Scaffolding, Quality Wood Shop Tools, Electrical Contractor Tools & Material, Corn Pro Trailers, Golf Cart, Beer Signs, furniture, and misc.

Attention Contractors – Live Auction Of Clean Merchandise – Kubota L3700SU Loader/Backhoe Only 160 Hours – Vermeer Stump Grinder – Power Tools – Scaffolding – Quality Wood Shop Tools – Electrical Contractor Tools & Materials – Corn Pro Trailers. Owner downsizing and...
CANFIELD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Falling tree kills tractor driver in Coshocton

COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A man brush-hogging a farm field was killed on Thursday evening after a tree fell on him. Charles Stricker, 71, of Warsaw, was driving a tractor with a brush hog when it caught on a tree along the wood line, according to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office. The brush hog pulled […]
COSHOCTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbia Gas rate proposal could triple your bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbia Gas has applied to increase its prices for customers using natural gas, but a consumer advocacy office is fighting the change. The natural gas provider is in the thick of a case with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio over whether it can charge customers more. In its most recent […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Warsaw Man Killed in Farming Accident

A 71-year-old Warsaw man was killed following a farming accident. The accident took place around 9:13PM on Thursday in the 23000 block of Township Road 376 in Perry Township. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said Charles Strickler was operating a tractor and brush hog on a farm field when the corner of the brush hog caught a tree along the wood line. The tree was pulled from the ground and as it fell struck Strickler, pinning him on the tractor.
WARSAW, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
10TV

Former Columbus bakery owner accused of using stolen identity of deceased baby for nearly 20 years

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus woman was arrested in Utah on federal charges related to stealing the identity of a baby who died as an infant. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio says 49-year-old Ava Misseldine is accused of using the infant’s identity to obtain a passport, a student pilot license, a job as a flight attendant, admission into The Ohio State University and pandemic relief loans.
COLUMBUS, OH
ycitynews.com

Adventure Series: Great Guernsey Trail

Located just east of Cambridge, the Great Guernsey Trail is a smooth, fully asphalt-paved pathway stretching nearly eight miles through rural Appalachia. The route offers beautiful scenic views as it takes travelers over historic bridges and through land that once was busy with the movement of locomotives. The trail, managed...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
sciotopost.com

Update: Heavy Equipment Rollover on US-23 in Pickaway County Delays Morning Traffic

Pickaway – Traffic was impacted during the morning rush hour on US-23 after a morning crash that involved heavy equipment. According to Pickaway County Sheriff, the grey Chevy was traveling South and was turning left/West onto 762 and the truck was traveling North when the collision happened. The grey vehicle ended on the Northbound side of the roadway and the dump truck with a trailer ended in the median. The trailer overturned with the heavy equipment on it.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

Knox County Grand Jury indicts 13

MOUNT VERNON — A Centerburg man was among 13 indicted by a Knox County Grand Jury on June 6, 2022. Kyle M. Harry, 42, was indicted on two counts of domestic violence. According to the indictment, Harry allegedly caused or attempted to cause harm to two females on May 30.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Muskingum County/Zanesville Joint Drug Unit Arrest Two Men in Drug Busts

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Muskingum County/Zanesville City Joint Drug Unit and Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force have arrested two men on multiple drug-related charges. The men, identified as: 38-Year-Old Rodriquez Siddiq Hampton and 56-Year-Old John “Tommy” Thompkins, both of Zanesville, are charged with multiple felonies. Thompkins...
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Marion man dies in single-vehicle crash

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Troopers from Marion County released the names of a victim killed in a crash on Thursday morning. Jeffrey Hixson, 65, of Marion, drove a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox westbound on State Route 739 at about 7 a.m., according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Hixon’s car went off the […]
MARION, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy