Iowa State

He was sued by Trump in 2020. Now he's running to be Iowa's next secretary of state

By Kelly Mena
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
In 2020, Joel Miller was one of three county auditors in Iowa who sent out pre-filled absentee ballot request forms to help people vote remotely amid the coronavirus...

June Thomas
3d ago

vote red on the election we cant afford gas prices food prices rent going up and inflation going to the roof them in the white house has stold our money and we have to get it back fight for our taxes.

Steven Young
3d ago

Vote red down the column in upcoming elections. Normall people can not deal with the current regime causing gas and food to reach record prices as well as inflation through the roof.

