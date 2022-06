Pennsylvania is a state known for its great craft beer, so it’s not surprising that there are many fantastic Lehigh Valley breweries. And, even leaving out the fact that Sam Adams brews much of their beer in a large brewery along I-78 near Allentown, you’ll find some of the state’s best breweries in the Lehigh Valley counties of Lehigh and Northampton.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO