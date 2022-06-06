ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Federal court blocks Louisiana’s congressional map

By CNN Newsource
Idaho8.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal court in Louisiana on Monday blocked the state’s congressional map and ordered the state legislature to draw a new map by June 20. It ruled that the state should have an additional majority-Black congressional district. If the ruling is upheld, it would likely net Democrats an...

localnews8.com

Salon

Roe the last straw? 63% of Americans already believe the Supreme Court is politically motivated

About 63% of all American voters believe that the Supreme Court's decision-making is primarily driven by politics, according to a new survey released by Quinnipiac University. The survey also revealed that just 32% believe that the court is mostly motivated by law, while as many as seven in ten Americans feel that the court's justices should be given term limits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Louisiana Government
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
The Independent

‘If he wins, they’ll implement a Christian version of sharia law’: The community divided by prayers of high school football coach

There is much regarding the case of coach Joe Kennedy about which the people of Bremerton disagree.They do not concur as to when he actually starting praying with the players of the Bremerton High School football team. There is no consensus whether those prayers started as a “private act”, which became public, or if he had always said them in the locker team before “The Knights” took to the field.People differ on whether some of the students may have felt compelled or pressured to pray along, given that Kennedy held – as any coach does – a position of influence...
RELIGION
Person
John Bel Edwards
americanmilitarynews.com

Nearly half of Democrat men under 50 approve of assassinating politicians

A new poll last week found that voters who identified as Democrats were more likely than voters who identified as Republicans to support political violence, including assassinating politicians they deem to be a threat. The poll, conducted by the left-wing Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) and published June 1, found...
POLITICS
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
#Legislature#Absentee Voting#Politics State#Democrats#Gop#Democratic#Republicans#The Us Supreme Court#The Supreme Court
FOXBusiness

If GOP wins big in November’s midterm elections, Data Trust will deserve some of the credit

EXCLUSIVE: Jon Black leads a Republican data hub group that is "collecting every bit of absentee and early vote information from every state that’s happening right now." Black is chief executive officer of Data Trust, which describes itself as "the leading provider of voter and electoral data to Republican and conservative campaigns, parties and advocacy organizations."
ELECTIONS
dailyhodl.com

US Lawmakers Introduce Bill To Require Members of Congress To Disclose Crypto Holdings

Two US lawmakers have introduced a bipartisan bill that would require members of Congress to declare their crypto holdings. The Cryptocurrency Accountability Act would make it mandatory for members of Congress to report any purchase, sale or exchange of digital assets that exceeds $1,000. They would also have to report crypto transactions made by their spouses and dependent children.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

Congress Has Never Considered Fetuses Persons Within the Meaning of the 14th Amendment

Last month, in response to the leak of Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinon ending Roe v. Wade, the Louisiana legislature briefly considered a bill that would define a fetus as a person for the purpose of the state’s homicide law. While the legislation was quickly tabled, the notion of so-called personhood laws is likely to become more realistic if Alito’s draft opinion ending the right to an abortion becomes Supreme Court precedent in the weeks ahead. Indeed, in a discussion about fetal “quickening” on Page 16 of the draft opinion, Alito cites a brief by John M. Finnis and Robert P. George that argues that fetuses are legal people. Finnis and George are clearly wrong, though. This issue has already been considered and decided by the Reconstruction-era Congress. They definitively determined that fetuses do not count as “persons” for purposes of the 14th Amendment, as Finnis and George argue.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

‘This is an emergency’: The next generation of activists leading the fight to protect LGBT+ rights

Zander Moricz’s last week of high school was among “the most miserable, terrifying and upsetting” weeks of his life, leading up to a graduation speech that felt like a “permanent stomachache” to prepare for.The first openly gay class president of Pine View High School in Osprey, Florida said he was warned by school administrators against discussing his activism, or from even using the word “gay”, following a year in which organising other students and advocates against LGBT+ discrimination and the state’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law have been central to their high school experience.Mr Moricz ultimately gave his speech without...
OSPREY, FL

