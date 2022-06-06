ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Turns 81: Happy or Crabby?

New England's boss since 1994 remains vibrant, but also verklempt over his team's recent failures.

Relatively speaking, it was a 'Happy Birthday' over the weekend for New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Healthy (especially for 81). Happy (thanks, six Super Bowls). And just a year removed from one of the coolest birthday gifts ever: A new Bentley, courtesy of Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin and rappers Meek Mill and Jay-Z .

Kraft has turned his little paper and packaging company into a fortune and a sports dynasty. In 1994 he bought the Patriots for $172 million. Today, according to Forbes , the franchise is worth $5.08 billion and his portfolio $8.3 billion, making him the world's 263rd most wealthiest person.

More and more, sports are an old man's game. Last year Phil Mickelson won the PGA at 50. Last weekend 36-year-old Rafael Nadal won another French Open. And, of course, the Boston Celtics' old man - 36-year-old Al Horford - exploded for 26 points in the Game 1 victory of the NBA Finals.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will turn 80 in October. Patriots coach Bill Belichick hit the big seven-oh this offseason . And this week, 77-year-old Miami Heat president Pat Riley had this retort to the assembled media when asked about his longevity:

"I can do more push-ups than you can right now."

We're not sure if the 81-year-old Kraft can drop and give us 20, but it's clear he's still bubbling with passion: about both his country and his football team. He loaned one of the Patriots' planes to fly American soldiers home for Memorial Day , and he is nothing if not unsatisfied with New England's downturn from its dynasty.

“I’m a Patriots fan big-time first.," Kraft said in an interview at the NFL owners meetings last March . "And more than anything, it bothers me that we haven’t been able to win a playoff game in the last three years. After my family, there’s nothing more important to me than the New England Patriots and winning football games. That’s my passion. Whatever I can do, hopefully in a small way, to make that happen, I’m there. I’m not happy that we haven’t won a playoff game in three years. I think about that a lot.”

So call it a Happy Birthday. Just not a totally content one?

