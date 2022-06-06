ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summer pickings at West Lafayette orchard

By JAMES KLING Summer Journalist
 4 days ago
Ripe, red strawberries pop against the green field in front of Annie’s Orchard as families search for fruit fit to pick.

The 24-year-old orchard near West Lafayette produces strawberries throughout May, with blueberries in June, peaches in July and August, with apples rounding out the harvest in late August through early October, said Annie Brummet, the owner and founder of Annie’s Orchard.

The strawberries will most likely be available for about another week, Brummet said.

The address can be found on the Annie’s Orchard Facebook page, where Brummet also posts the daily hours for when people can come to pick.

Hours are usually dependent on weather and how much fruit customers pick, Brummet said. Generally, they're open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.

For those wanting to pick strawberries in the field, containers are provided. The self-picked strawberries cost $2.50 per pound. The orchard accepts payments in only cash or check.

This past fall was a warm one for the strawberries and the winter was mild, Brummet said. The strawberries grew really well and there were plenty to harvest.

Orchard workers are getting ready for the rest of the summer.

“Peaches are very popular,” Brummet said. “We have close to 400 peach trees.”

The peach trees have to be prepared for the coming months of growth to maintain high quality.

“We have to thin the peaches off because there's too many peaches on the tree,” Brummet said. This allows for bigger peaches, and if they were not thinned, it would be too much weight for the tree branch.

