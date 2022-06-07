ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darien, CT

Darien leaders hold meeting to discuss possibility of purchasing $100M Great Island

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WOElf_0g2SATe700

Darien town leaders are considering spending $100 million to buy the waterfront jewel known as Great Island.

Great Island is an estate that was created in the early 1900s by William Ziegler – a man who made his fortune in baking powder.

It's 60 acres with a number of buildings, including an equestrian center. The $100 million price tag is getting a lot of attention, but in 2016 it was listed for nearly double that amount.

"I would love to see trails and programs for my kids to come here. I would love to see weddings here…just being able to use the land," said Jennifer Leahy, Great Island listing agent with Douglas Elliman Realty.

First Selectman Monica McNally made a presentation about what the future of the island could look like if the town were to make the purchase.

The project would have four overlapping zones: recreational activities, the arts, ecology and the shore.

The property would be paid for by bonds private funding could help with operations.

The director of finance says Great Island would wind up costing the average homeowner around $645 a year. There will be a public hearing on the project Thursday.

Officials will vote on June 28.

Comments / 0

Related
WestfairOnline

Former site of Remarkable Bookstore is sold

The former home of Westport’s Remarkable Bookstore has been sold. The 3,924-square-foot building at 177 Main St. was sold for an undisclosed sum to Elish Van Breems Home, a Westport-based company offering offers interior design services and a line of historically inspired Swedish furniture. Remarkable Bookstore closed in 1994...
WESTPORT, CT
98q.com

Danbury City Council approves ARPA-funded projects

The Danbury City Council has signed off on a list of projects to be funded with $32 million from the City's share of the American Rescue Plan Act. There's $2.5 million set aside for COVID pay, $1.9 million for fire department trucks and communications equipment and $700,000 for emergency medical services vehicle, equipment and technology. $660,000 will pay for police body cameras and tasers. Money is also being set aside to replenish budgets of city authorities such as the museum hit hard by lockdowns. $625,000 will be used for playscape repairs, replacement and safety resurfacing at city parks and schools and $300,000 to replace spray parks.
DANBURY, CT
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Most Expensive New England Home at $100 Million With Prohibition-Era Whiskey in the Cellar Has Sold, Here’s Who Bought It

Wow! This estate has been in the William Ziegler family since 1905. Ziegler was a baking soda magnate who originally built this estate as a summer getaway to the country. And are the new owners a family or two families that ponied up $100,000,000 for this Fairfield County, Connecticut gold coast address? Or, did the Town of Darien (pronounced Derry-Ann) where the home is located, go for it? When I first saw this listing, I was routing for the town because the thought behind owning it is turning it into a public-use green space for the residents of Darien. I mean just look at it!
DARIEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Darien, CT
Darien, CT
Real Estate
Darien, CT
Government
Darien, CT
Business
Local
Connecticut Government
Local
Connecticut Business
Local
Connecticut Real Estate
newcanaanite.com

Moynihan: Town Cannot Apply for Affordable Housing Moratorium As Planned

After asserting for several weeks that the town was close to filing, New Canaan’s highest elected official said Tuesday that the municipality cannot apply at this time for four years of relief from a widely discussed affordable housing statute. The town did prepare its application for a four-year “moratorium”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Island
ryerecord.com

A Cozy Cottage for Two or More

In the early years of the 20th century, right after World War I, there was a cottage industry — literally — in Rye. A colony of homes sprung up along Oakland Beach Avenue off Milton Road, because of a visionary, one H. Leland Magill, architect, builder, and manager of what became known as Milton Gardens. (The name was dropped after the stock market crash in 1929.) Magill built modest homes to lease to young families who wanted to exchange urban life for a leafy suburb, one within blocks of Long Island Sound.
RYE, NY
outdoors.org

Cranberry Lake Preserve- Westchester County, NY (Moderate)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Cranberry Lake Preserve 1609 Old Orchard St, West Harrison, NY 10604 NO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION- Cranberry Lake Preserve is a 190-acre park operated by the Westchester County Department of Parks, Recreation and Conservation. Beginners, old timers, new hikers, regular hikers, enjoy a good workout at a very moderate pace. About 2 hours (approximately 3 to 4 miles) of hiking up and down woods trails including the rock quarry used to build the Kensico Dam at the turn of the 20th century. Hiking poles highly recommended. Lots of rustic scenery. Portable restrooms on the premises. A joint hike with a local group. Meet 10 a.m. by the log building and parking area about a quarter mile inside the park after entering. Hike leader: Steve Galla 914-953-2222. Texting preferred except day of hike. Then call. Weather outlook is excellent (scheduled between two rain days).
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
News 12

Greenwich Botanical Center holds annual Grandiflora Garden Tour

The Greenwich Botanical Center is holding its annual Grandiflora Garden Tour. The self-guided tour will take place today and Saturday and is the 64th year of the event. The tour is the center's largest fundraising event. Organizers say the tour really celebrates their mission and bringing people to Greenwich to...
GREENWICH, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
longislandadvance.net

A new development coming, another in home stretch, plus a major award

The additional affordable housing apartments planned for North Bellport via the new 100-unit Allegria South two-floor development with its commercial component has gotten the attention of Vision Long Island. For their efforts, D & F Development Group LLC principal and developer Peter Florey and the Town of Brookhaven will be...
BELLPORT, NY
Hudson Valley Post

United States Sues Westchester County Town, Village, Firefighters

The United States has sued a town and village in the Hudson Valley as well as two local fire departments. On Wednesday, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, announced that the United States has filed a lawsuit against the Town and Village of Harrison, New York as well as two Harrison fire departments, the Harrison Volunteer Fire Department No. 1 and Harrison Fire Department.
News 12

The Real Deal: Seasonal jobs are back in New York - but who is filling them?

With the summer here, some seasonal jobs are back - but who is filling them?. News 12's Kristie Reeter has The Real Deal when it comes to jobs in New York. "Over the last year, we have added about 72,000 jobs in restaurants in New York City. Long Island has also been adding jobs in restaurants. Upstate, in Westchester there is some more employment growth in restaurants, but it is not as strong as it has been in the city and Long Island," says economist Martin Kohli, who works for the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and focuses on jobs for the New York region.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

82K+
Followers
27K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy