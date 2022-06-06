ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother Demands Answers After Baltimore Student Dies From ‘Medical Event’ At NorthBay Adventure Camp

 3 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore City seventh-grader died during what was supposed to be a fun time away from home. Now an entire community—including his family members—are searching for answers.

Officials say seventh-grader Athumani Brown died during a visit to a camp in Cecil County.

Brown was a student at Baltimore Montessori Public Charter School.

His devastated mother described her anguish on Twitter.

“This is every mother’s horrific nightmare,” she said on the social media website. “My baby left happy, healthy, and smiling for a 7th grade trip to NorthBay and now we have to bury him.”

His mother is now asking for answers.

“I want to know # whathappenedtoAthu @northbayadvntre why was he complaining about it being too hot? What happened before he collapsed? Was my baby in distress? I want to know now,” she said.

Both the school system and NorthBay Adventure Camp described Athumani’s death as a “significant medical event.” As a result, the camp stated, “Athumani tragically passed away.”

The camp also said it is conducting a “comprehensive review.”

“This is a deliberate process that requires urgency, respect, and thorough evaluation,” the camp said in a statement. “Findings will be communicated directly with the family, Baltimore City Public Schools and relevant parties in due course.”

“Since the tragedy, City Schools has been in frequent communication with NorthBay Adventure Camp,” Baltimore City Public Schools said of Brown’s death. “NorthBay will conduct a full investigation of this incident and provide its findings to City Schools. North Bay has also committed to conduct an independent review of its emergency protocols to support student safety in any future outdoor education programs.”

The school system also said all remaining trips to the camp have been canceled for this year and they will make a determination about future events.

Members of the school community were notified of the death last week.

“When I got the email, I just, I immediately started crying because I just couldn’t imagine,” Katrina Lumpkins, a parent at Baltimore Monterssori Public Charter School student, said. “I just can’t imagine, you know, saying goodbye to your child and then not seeing them again alive.”

Her eighth-grade daughter who graduated this week is also wondering about what could have been for a life gone too soon.

“I feel really bad because I’m sure that this person had, like, a lot to offer,” student Brynn McCrae said.

After the sudden and tragic death, counselors were on hand for students and staff who were affected by it.

