Victim In Englewood Hit & Run Identified As John Lucero, Jr.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Arapahoe County Coroner identified the pedestrian hit and killed in Englewood on Saturday as 53-year-old John Lucero, Jr. Police say 20-year-old Edwin Solano, the man suspected of causing the crash, turned himself in after a warrant was out for his arrest.

Officers responded to 4400 block of South Broadway at around 8:30 a.m. They say Solano hit Lucero, who was crossing the street, at a high rate of speed. Solano then hit a brick building and landed upside down.

Two females had to be extradited out of the vehicle and taken to the hospital.

Police say Solano took off from the scene, but then turned himself in.