Victim In Englewood Hit & Run Identified As John Lucero, Jr.

 3 days ago

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Arapahoe County Coroner identified the pedestrian hit and killed in Englewood on Saturday as 53-year-old John Lucero, Jr. Police say 20-year-old Edwin Solano, the man suspected of causing the crash, turned himself in after a warrant was out for his arrest.

(credit: Arapahoe County)

Officers responded to 4400 block of South Broadway at around 8:30 a.m. They say Solano hit Lucero, who was crossing the street, at a high rate of speed. Solano then hit a brick building and landed upside down.

(credit: CBS)

Two females had to be extradited out of the vehicle and taken to the hospital.

Police say Solano took off from the scene, but then turned himself in.

