Alton, IL

Texas man faces domestic battery charge

By Scott Cousins
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 3 days ago
EDWARDSVILLE - A Texas man was charged Friday with felony domestic battery. Charles E. Clemons, 23, of Arlington, Texas, was charged June 3 with aggravated domestic battery. The case was presented by the Alton Police...

The Telegraph

Evidence collected in Alton death

Police on Thursday night were collecting items as part of an investigation into the suspected homicide of an Alton woman. On Thursday Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said that, at about 12:59 p.m., Alton Police responded to the 3400 block of Bolivar Street in reference where an adult was found deceased in a residence. A woman reportedly contacted police after finding her daughter dead in an Alton apartment.  Around 7 p.m. Alton Police and Illinois State Police crime scene technicians were completing a multi-hour search of a commercial-size dumpster located on an adjacent property near the apartments. Sources said cameras on and around the nearby Milton Center may have captured an image of a male subject tossing items into the dumpster late Wednesday night.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Madison man indicted for murder

A Madison man was indicted on multiple felony charges, including three for first-degree murder. Sean L. Bennett, 44, of Madison, was indicted Thursday by Madison County for three counts of first-degree murder, all Class M felonies, in the shooting death of Corey Ayers.
MADISON, IL
The Telegraph

St. Charles man indicted for armed violence

A St. Charles man was indicted for a Class X felony and two Class 3 felonies on Thursday by Madison County. Jeramie M. Conner, 32, was indicted for armed violence, a Class X felony. Conner was also charged with possession of weapons by a felon and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, both Class 3 felonies. The case was presented by the Glen Carbon Police Department.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Capers deemed unfit for trial in Ladds' deaths

The man accused of killing a prominent Edwardsville couple has been found unfit to stand trial and assigned to a mental health facility under the Illinois Department of Human Services. Zachary Capers, 26, was sending strange messages to his family, according to Madison County Public Defender Mary Copeland who wrote to Associate Judge Neil Schroeder saying an expert for the defense told her about the unusual behavior. Capers is accused of first-degree murder in the deaths of Michael Ladd, 79, and Dr. Lois Ladd, 68, both of Edwardsville. Michael Ladd, a contractor, and Dr. Lois Ladd, 68, a chiropractor, were found stabbed to death around 10:30 a.m. on March 18, 2019, at their residence in the 800 block of North Kansas Street.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Drug charges filed against 4

A Wood River man was charged with three felonies by Madison County on Wednesday. Brett Lowder, 36, of Wood River, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, possession of a lost credit card, a Class 4 felony, and use of a lost credit card, a Class 4 felony. The case was presented by the East Alton Police Department.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
FOX2Now

2 men shot, 1 killed outside Metro East supermarket

MADISON, Ill. – A gunman shot two men, one fatally, in the parking lot of a Metro East supermarket Thursday evening. Investigators say Reginald Beasley III, 28, of East St. Louis, Illinois, died from injuries in the shooting. A 35-year-old man was shot and hurt, but treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
MADISON, IL
The Telegraph

Alton death under investigation

Police on Thursday afternoon were investigating a possible homicide in Alton. Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said that, at approximately 12:59 p.m. Thursday, Alton Police responded to the 3400 block of Bolivar Street in reference to a possible homicide.   A preliminary investigation revealed that an adult was found deceased in a residence, he said.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Godfrey hit-and-run brings prison term

Paul E. Broadway has been sentenced to five years in prison and must make more than $10,000 in restitution for failing to report a fatal Godfrey accident in 2020. Ellee Grace Kiser, 2, of Godfrey, was killed when she was struck by a pickup truck driven by Broadway, 63, of Godfrey, at the intersection of West Delmar Avenue and Pine Grove Lane on Aug. 31, 2020.
GODFREY, IL
advantagenews.com

Alton man sentenced in hit and run death of a child

An Alton man has been sentenced to five years in prison and fined over $10,000 in the death of a 2-year-old Godfrey girl on August 31, 2020. 63-year-old Paul E. Broadway entered the open plea in March on the charge of Failure to Report an Accident Involving Personal Injury or Death after a hit and run accident which resulted in the death of Elle Grace Kiser and her family dog.
ALTON, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX2Now

St. Peters woman flees police, crashes with child in backseat

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Peters woman is accused of reckless driving and child endangerment after leading police on a high-speed chase in north St. Louis County. According to a probable cause statement from the Hazelwood Police Department, the incident happened on Monday, June 6, at N. Hanley Road and Interstate 270.
HAZELWOOD, MO
FOX 2

Missing Manchester 13-year-old boy found

UPDATE: The 13-year-old boy has since been found according to police. ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 13-year-old boy is missing out of Manchester. Police said he was “last seen in the area of Baxter and Baxter Acres leaving his residence on his bicycle.” His bike is described as a black dirt bike with green […]
MANCHESTER, MO
The Telegraph

Godfrey man faces cannabis charge

EDWARDSVILLE - A Godfrey man has been charged with possession of cannabis with intent to deliver. Hasaun S. Hobbs, 26, of Godfrey, was charged June 6 with unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, a Class 3 felony. The case was presented by the Madison County Sheriff's Department. According to court document, on June 5 Hobbs allegedly had more than 30 grams of cannabis with intent to deliver.
GODFREY, IL
The Telegraph

Moro man faces felony DUI

EDWARDSVILLE - A Moro man was charged Friday with felony DUI. Joshua A. Stover, 28, of the 600 block of Bayfield Court, Moro, was charged June 3 with aggravated driving under the influence while license revoked/suspended, a Class 4 felony.
MORO, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Wednesday, June 8th, 2022

Salem Police arrested a 33-year-old Salem woman for violation of an order of protection Tuesday night. Police say Jolee Graham of South Maple returned to the residence she had been staying in violation of the court order. She was taken to the Marion County Jail. 36-year-old Michael Smith of South...
SALEM, IL
The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

