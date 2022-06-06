ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimer County, CO

Flood advisory issued for Larimer County, Cameron Peak Fire burn area

By Molly Bohannon, Fort Collins Coloradoan
 3 days ago

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for parts of Larimer County, including the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar, late Monday afternoon as thunderstorms and rain hit the area.

Issued just before 4 p.m. when Doppler radars and rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms, the advisory is set to remain in effect until 7 p.m.

Heavy rainfall will likely cause minor flooding of creeks, streams and roads in the affected part of the Cameron Peak burn area, according to the advisory, which also warned against potential rock slides or debris flows.

The weather service specifically named Masonville as a place for potential flooding, along with Moondance Way, Stringtown Gulch, Big Bear, Lower Buckhorn on County Road 27 above Masonville, Crystal Mountain, The Retreat and Storm Mountain.

A flood advisory — issued when flooding is not expected to be bad enough to issue a warning — doesn't mean a flood is guaranteed to occur, rather that weather "may become a nuisance" and it could lead to situations that may threaten life and property if proper cautions aren't taken.

When flooding is possible, the weather serice recommends turning around if you encounter a flooded road, noting that most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Last week, Larimer County had its first flood advisory of the season . That advisory was later upgraded to a flood warning.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Flood advisory issued for Larimer County, Cameron Peak Fire burn area

