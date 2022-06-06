ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Man Shot & Killed As He Left Queens Recording Studio

 3 days ago

Source: Busà Photography / Getty

The gun violence that’s been plaguing New York anew for the past few years continued today when earlier this morning (June 6) a man was shot and killed as he left a recording studio in Queens, New York.

According to amny , the 21-year-old victim was shot and killed around 1:25 a.m. in front of the Rockwall Studios at 1080 Wyckoff Ave. in Ridgewood, Queens. Police officers from the 104th precinct responded to a 911 call of the shooting outside of the recording studio and upon arrival found the body of the victim with a gunshot wound to the head. Not too long after the responding EMS unit pronounced him dead on the scene.

Well after sunrise Monday, NYPD Crime Scene Unit members were still canvassing the area of the shooting for evidence.

Detectives have not yet ascertained a possible motive for the shooting, or a suspect’s description.

Though they have no witnesses, a woman told abc7ny of the terrifying moment she heard the gunshots go off last night.

“Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom. There were several people coming outside. So, we came back. And now, there’s just a bunch of cops,” one woman said as she left a nearby subway station.

“I’m afraid. I’ve lived in this neighborhood, two blocks from here and it’s not safe. It’s happening constantly, you hear about people getting shot all the time,” another woman said.

It is a relatively quiet area and there were no murders in the precinct all of last year. Now, in 2022 they are up to seven shootings.

Police have withheld the identity of the 21-year-old as they work on notifying the family of the deceased.

Though they have no leads on the murder, police are encouraging anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , or on Twitter @NYPDTips .

Naturally all calls and messages are kept confidential.

